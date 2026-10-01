Momentum Has Been Named The Sponsorship Marketing Association's Agency Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum has been named Agency of the Year by the Sponsorship Marketing Association (SMA), marking a first for the agency.

The SMA cited Momentum for delivering its biggest year yet, executing disruptive activations in 2025 at the FIFA Club World Cup, Super Bowl and F1 for brands including Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, GEICO, Verizon and Walmart.

“We are proud to be recognized as the SMA's Agency of the Year,” said Momentum Global President & CMO Kevin McNulty.“Building on a strong 2025, this year has been phenomenal, highlighted by the fan activation platforms we brought to life at the FIFA World Cup. What our teams have accomplished alongside our client partners this year has been extraordinary, and that momentum continues as we look ahead to the LA28 Olympic Games.”

About Momentum Worldwide

Momentum Worldwide is the preeminent global experience agency combining creative, technology, strategy and design to deliver experiences that make brands matter more. Our work for brands spans Sponsorship, B2B, Commerce, and Music & Entertainment. With a legacy of shaping culture, the agency has earned accolades such as Cannes Lions, Effies, Clios, Agency of the Year, Best Place to Work and recognition for industry-leading sustainability practices. We are part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC).

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