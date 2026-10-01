NMDP Gala Highlights Financial Challenges Facing Patients In Need Of Blood Stem Cell Transplants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patient financial assistance requests are up 34% as NMDP and its supporters work to help more families overcome barriers to treatment

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With demand for financial assistance among blood stem cell transplant patients and families continuing to rise, NMDPSM brought together patients, blood stem cell donors, caregivers, physicians, corporate partners and supporters at its 19th annual NMDP Gala in Minneapolis on Sept. 25 to help more families access the support they need before, during and after transplant.

The need is growing. By early August, NMDP had distributed more than $7 million in grants during 2026, helping more families than it did in all of 2025. NMDP has fulfilled 34% more grant requests than at the same point last year, with more than 15 requests arriving each day.

The gala raised $855,000 to support NMDP's work to expand access to life-saving cell therapy, including financial assistance for patients and families and research aimed at improving transplant outcomes.

“More patients are reaching us for help at a time when the financial burden of treatment can be overwhelming,” said Jess Kowal, chief philanthropy officer, NMDP.“Every dollar raised represents hope for patients and families facing some of the most difficult moments of their lives. The generosity of this community helps families focus on what matters most- their health and their loved ones- while also helping NMDP expand access to treatment and advance research for patients everywhere.”

One of the evening's most powerful moments brought that impact to life when 14-year-old blood stem cell transplant recipient Brady Wanous met his blood stem cell donor, Cara Serbentas, for the first time. Brady's mother, Krystal, joined them on stage as the family reflected on Cara's decision to join the NMDP RegistrySM and the financial support their family received during Brady's transplant and recovery.

“Having the support of random strangers helped so much. It took a big burden off my chest, and it helped Brady,” Krystal Wanous said.“Thank you for being available for us and for anybody who needs help with any kind of disease. It takes a huge financial burden off. And that's pretty important to be able to focus on your loved one going through it.”

For many families, those financial challenges are significant. Seventy-one percent report a decrease in monthly income because of illness and treatment, with an average loss of more than $3,000 per month. Nearly half of transplant patients and families must relocate near a treatment center, where temporary housing alone can cost up to $2,000 per month.

Transplant recipient Greg Hirons and his wife Wendy Hirons served as honorary chairs. Their family's experience illustrates the ripple effect of one transplant: Greg's donor, Griffin Beaney, inspired others in their circle to join the NMDP Registry and donate to patients in need. The Hirons also made a $100,000 leadership gift to help create hope for more patients and families.

“We've experienced firsthand the power of people showing up when it matters most, and we want to pay that forward for others,” said Greg Hirons.“Supporting NMDP was an easy decision because the organization helps ease the burden on patients and families during some of the most challenging moments of their lives. Every transplant is more than a life saved. It's someone returning to their family, their community and their future. We're proud to support that mission.”

During the evening, NMDP also highlighted the Sherry Graves Hope Fund for patient financial support, established earlier in 2026 to honor the legacy of Sherry Graves. Nearly 50 years ago, Sherry and her husband Bob refused to accept that no donor match existed for their daughter Laura, who was battling leukemia. Their determination helped spark the founding of NMDP. Laura Graves went on to become the first leukemia patient in the United States to receive a bone marrow transplant from an unrelated donor, opening a door that had never existed before. The Sherry Graves Hope Fund strengthens direct-to-patient support grants and helps families facing transplant access the resources they need to reach treatment.

This year's gala also recognized NMDP's milestone of facilitating more than 150,000 transplants since 1987, a milestone made possible by patients, donors, families, volunteers, financial supporters and transplant partners around the world.

The 2026 NMDP Gala in Minneapolis was made possible through the support of Visionary Sponsor ePlus; Partner Sponsors Cisco, Hollstadt Consulting and Northside Hospital Cancer Institute; Advocate Sponsors City of Hope, Fairview and York Solutions; Ally Sponsors Amex GBT, Baker Tilly, C4 Technical Services, Dahl Consulting, Horizontal, Mayo Clinic Transplant Center, PNC Bank and TEKsystems; and in-kind sponsors Delta Air Lines and Shapco Printing.

To support NMDP, visit giving.nmdp.org.

About NMDP

At NMDP, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world's most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we're expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. Learn more at nmdp.org.

Media Contact:

Erin Bix

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

