ARGAN: RENTAL INCOME UP +5% OVER THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quarterly financial information – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Thursday, October 1, 2026 – 5.45 pm Rental income up +5%

over the first nine months of 2026 Rental income (IFRS) as at September 30, 2026 (unaudited figures)

€ million 2026 2025 Trends 1st quarter (Jan. - March) 54.4 52.9 + 3% 2nd quarter (April - June) 55.3 52.9 + 5% 3rd quarter (July – Sept.) 56.5 52.9 + 7% Total first nine months 166.2 158.7 + 5%

€166.2 million in rental income over the first nine months of 2026

Over the first nine months of 2026, ARGAN, the French property company specialising in and leading the development and leasing of PREMIUM warehouses in France, recorded rental income of €166.2 million,

up 5% compared with the same period in 2025. Growth over the first nine months of 2026 was primarily driven by the full-year effect of the developments delivered in 2025, supplemented by the rent indexation (+0.6%) effective as of January 1, 2026. The Company also maintained a 99.9% EPRA occupancy rate.

Based on the very strong performance achieved over the first nine months and solid prospects for the fourth quarter, ARGAN is once again raising its full-year 2026 rental income target and now expects at least €222 million 1 , representing an increase of +5% compared with 2025.

Seven developments delivered since the beginning of the year as part of a 2026 investment programme of approximately €200 million covering a total of ten projects

As a reminder, the secured investment programme for 2026 amounts to €200 million. Acquisitions account for nearly €130 million of investments, while the average overall yield on 2026 investments exceeds 6%. More than €150 million has already been delivered through seven projects intended for:



PUMA, delivered in February in the Vendenheim logistics zone (67), with a total surface area of 42,000 sq.m. With a longstanding presence in the French ' Grand Est' region, PUMA occupies this new site near Strasbourg, leased under a long-term lease with a firm 9-year term;

POMONA, for an extension, also delivered in February , adding 1,300 sq.m of new negative cold storage space in Valenton (94). This delivery also provided an opportunity to extend the lease for a firm 12-year term;

CELIO, for a new 12,000 sq.m extension, inaugurated in April, bringing the total surface area of the Amblainville (60) site to 55,000 sq.m, while reducing the site's CO2 emissions fourfold thanks to the entire facility being upgraded to the AutOnom® label. This new milestone also marks the start of a renewed commitment through a firm 10-year lease; DANONE, for a new AutOnom® site in Sorigny (37), close to Tours, delivered at the end of May. This new warehouse spans 8,200 sq.m, including 6,400 sq.m of temperature-controlled space (2–6°C) and an 800 sq.m office block, under a firm 9-year lease;



FERRERO in Normandy, the historic heartland of the Italian group's operations in France. The first site was delivered in Cléon (76) in June , with a total surface area of 34,000 sq.m, while the second site, in Barentin (76), became operational in July, with a surface area of 20,000 sq.m. These two deliveries mark the start of a long-term lease with a firm 10-year term for each site; ID LOGISTICS, on behalf of Intermarché, in Saint-Bonnet-les-Oules (42), near Saint-Étienne, for the conversion of nearly 14,000 sq.m of ambient-temperature storage space into cold storage within a warehouse spanning more than 50,000 sq.m, together with a 700 sq.m extension. As part of the project, the lease was extended for a firm 9-year term commencing upon delivery last July.

ARGAN's delivery programme for the remainder of the year includes three additional projects for:



Jacky Perrenot, in Béziers (34), for the development of a 5,700 sq.m AutOnom® site, scheduled for delivery in 2026. Located in the rapidly expanding 'Béziers Ouest' business park (ZAC), this project will mark the start of a firm 6-year lease;

A new client, as part of an acquisition of a 13,000 sq.m warehouse in Sorigny, close to the one recently delivered to Danone, with operations scheduled to begin this November; Jung Logistique, in Tournan-en-Brie (77), for a 30,000 sq.m building, scheduled for delivery in December. This new AutOnom®-labelled warehouse is in a long-established logistics hub in eastern Greater Paris, one of the historic areas where ARGAN first expanded, and benefits from direct on-site rail access.



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2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

November 20: General Assembly (WDP merger project)



2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)



January 4: Net sales of 4th quarter 2026

January 21: Annual results 2026 March 25: General Assembly 2027 (subject to the merger timetable)



About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player in its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at June 30, 2026, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.9 million sq.m, with close to 110 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.3 billion (excl. duties), this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €224 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2026).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN 's DNA. The financial solidity of the Group's model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor's. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.



Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: ...



Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: ...



Disclaimer

Some elements or statements included in this press release may contain forward looking data or prospective estimates regarding potential future events, trends, roadmaps or targets. Although ARGAN considers these forward-looking statements rely on reasonable assumptions at the time this document is released, forward looking projections and announced trends are by nature subject to risks, identified or not as of today. These can lead to significant discrepancies between actual results and those indicated or implied in elements or statements contained in this press release. For more detailed information regarding risks, readers can refer to the latest version of the Universal Registration Document of ARGAN, filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and available in a digital format on the AMF website () as well as ARGAN's ().

ARGAN makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or revise its forward-looking statements, nor to communicate new pieces of information, new future events or any other circumstances that may question these statements.

1 For further information, please refer to the press releases dated January 22, 2026, and July 20, 2026.

Attachment

20261001 - Rental income Q32026