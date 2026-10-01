Transgene To Participate In Investor Access

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strasbourg, France, October 1, 2026, 5:45 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company developing myvac®, an individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccines (INTV) platform designed to prevent cancer recurrence together with a portfolio of virus-based candidates, today announced that its management team will meet institutional investors during the upcoming edition of Investor Access Event (by Investor Access), on October 6, 2026, in Paris. Organized by Investor Access, these events connect listed companies with professional investors through targeted, pre-arranged meetings with management teams. The 2026 program brings together more than 190 professional investors and 90 listed companies across its events. During the event, Transgene will discuss progress with its myvac® platform including TG4050 in head and neck cancer and TG4070 in non-small cell lung cancer as well as other virus-based programs from its emerging pipeline.

Organized by Investor Access, these events connect listed companies with professional investors through targeted, pre-arranged meetings with management teams. The 2026 program brings together more than 190 professional investors and 90 listed companies across its events. *** Contacts

Transgene: Media: Investors & Analysts: Caroline Tosch-Pourchot Lucie Larguier Corporate and Scientific Communications Manager Chief Financial Officer (CFO) +33 (0)3 68 33 27 38 +33 (0)3 88 27 91 00/21 ... ... MEDiSTRAVA Frazer Hall/Sylvie Berrebi + 44 (0)203 928 6900 ...

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing virus-based targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. Transgene's myvac® platform is designed to develop individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccines (INTVs), with potential across multiple solid tumor types.

TG4050, the first INTV based on the myvac® platform is the Company's lead asset, with demonstrated clinical proof of principle in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancer. TG4070, the second myvac®-based INTV introduces Transgene's proprietary AI-driven neoantigen selection and scalable cell-line manufacturing capabilities and is in Phase 1 clinical development in combination with nivolumab in the adjuvant treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The Company's other viral vector-based assets include BT-001, an oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone, which is in clinical development. Transgene also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel viral vector-based modalities.

With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with an immunotherapy tailored to each individual patient. The myvac® approach enables the generation of virus-based immunotherapies encoding patient-specific neoantigens. Transgene has further expanded the platform's capabilities with its own proprietary AI-driven neoantigen selection and scalable cell-line manufacturing.

Leveraging its MVA and cell-line manufacturing expertise, Transgene is developing TG-MVATM, a next-generation prophylactic vaccine candidate against mpox and smallpox designed to address key manufacturing and supply challenges.

With its proprietary Invir.IO® platform, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at:

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn: @Transgene - X: @TransgeneSA - Bluesky: @Transgene

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website () or on Transgene's website (). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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