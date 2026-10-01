(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 1 October 2026 at 6.45 p.m. EEST Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase of own shares during week 40/2026 Marimekko Corporation has acquired its own shares during week 40 in the Helsinki Stock Exchange as follows:

Trade date Shares Average price / share Total cost 28.9.2026 13,806 9.5943 132,458.91 29.9.2026 12,375 9.5976 118,770.30 30.9.2026 11,333 9.6112 108,923.73 1.10.2026 1,900 9.4481 17,951.39 Total amount,

week 40 39,414 9.5931 378,104.33



Marimekko Corporation now holds a total of 235,900 shares including the shares repurchased on 1 October 2026.

On 14 September 2026, Marimekko announced that it will start acquiring the company's own shares based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2026. The repurchase of own shares is executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Details of the transactions are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Marimekko Corporation

EVLI OYJ

Aleksi Jalava

Further information:

Anna Tuominen

tel. +358 40 584 6944

...

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Attachment

MEKKO_Trades_Week_40