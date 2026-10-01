Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase Of Own Shares During Week 40/2026
|Trade date
|Shares
|Average price / share
|Total cost
|28.9.2026
|13,806
|9.5943
|132,458.91
|29.9.2026
|12,375
|9.5976
|118,770.30
|30.9.2026
|11,333
|9.6112
|108,923.73
|1.10.2026
|1,900
|9.4481
|17,951.39
| Total amount,
week 40
|39,414
|9.5931
|378,104.33
Marimekko Corporation now holds a total of 235,900 shares including the shares repurchased on 1 October 2026.
On 14 September 2026, Marimekko announced that it will start acquiring the company's own shares based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2026. The repurchase of own shares is executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Details of the transactions are included as an appendix of this announcement.
On behalf of Marimekko Corporation
EVLI OYJ
Aleksi Jalava
Further information:
Anna Tuominen
tel. +358 40 584 6944
...
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Attachment
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MEKKO_Trades_Week_40
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