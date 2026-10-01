Concierge Auctions: Cimarron Mountain Club Residence Pending Sale For $10.147M Following Live Hong Kong Sale

Hideaway Creek Cabin, offering access to a members-only 1,900-acre private ski mountain, is pending sale in cooperation with Steven Shane of Compass

- Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announced today that Hideaway Creek Cabin, the only completed private residence within Cimarron Mountain Club––a members-only 1,900-acre private ski mountain in Colorado's San Juan Mountains reserved for just 13 ownership families––is pending sale for $10.147M. Offered in cooperation with Steven Shane of Compass, the auction culminated live at Concierge Auctions' Hong Kong Global Sale, one of the firm's marquee international auction events.

"Cimarron Mountain Club exists in a category entirely its own, offering an experience that simply cannot be recreated at a traditional ski resort," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "Hideaway Creek Cabin presented an extraordinary opportunity to access that world through the only completed private residence on the mountain. Bringing the property to the auction stage in Hong Kong allowed us to showcase that opportunity to an international audience and create meaningful competition around an offering unlike anything else on the market."

"Ownership at Cimarron is about far more than a home-it is access to 1,900 acres of private mountain terrain shared among just 13 families, with a level of privacy, service, and access that is extraordinarily difficult to find," said Shane. "Hideaway Creek Cabin brings that experience together with a beautifully designed, fully furnished residence set on more than 35 acres. We're proud to have represented such a distinctive property and to have worked alongside Concierge Auctions to bring the sale to a successful conclusion."

Offering more than twice the skiable terrain of Aspen Mountain, Cimarron Mountain Club delivers untouched powder, no lift lines, and no crowds-just private snowcat access across 1,900 acres of pristine alpine terrain, led by 14 expert guides and complemented by a newly completed 15,000-square-foot private lodge and Michelin-caliber on-mountain dining. As the Club's only completed private residence, Hideaway Creek Cabin offered buyers a singular opportunity to own within one of the country's most exclusive private mountain communities.

Beyond the slopes, the property's position along the Cimarron River corridor places it at the heart of some of Colorado's most celebrated outdoor destinations. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area-home to Blue Mesa Reservoir, Colorado's largest body of water-are virtually at the doorstep, offering fishing, boating, and miles of backcountry hiking. Ouray, the“Switzerland of America,” is a short drive south, while Telluride's ski resort and arts scene are within easy reach. Montrose Regional Airport, with a 10,000-foot runway served by commercial and private carriers, is just 30 minutes away.

Please note that the purchase of the real estate is contingent on acceptance by the CMC HOA by way of the application process.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Tin House Creative.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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Concierge Auctions: Cimarron Mountain Club Residence Pending Sale for $10.147M Following Live Hong Kong Sale News Provided By Concierge Auctions October 01, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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