Recruiting For Good Launches 'A Sweet Day In LA' News Contest For 5Th Grade Girls

"Have a talented 5th grade daughter that loves to report on positive news in her neighborhood?" A Sweet Day in LA was made for her Made Just for You

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been helping companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love Made to Serve You!

top 5 5th graders who participate in video contest A Sweet Day in LA Will be invited to special mom daughter party on the westside sponsored by Recruiting for Good and The Inner Beauty Club!

Need to participate in A Sweet Day in LA contest top 5 girls will be invited to special party, need to attend to land the gig

Retain Recruiting for Good to help Fund Book and Chocolate Community Initiative Including year long work program for girls; Girls Review Books The Solution Made for You

Debuting Oct. 1, 2026, the weekly 'A Sweet Day in LA' initiative rewards talented 5th grade girls reporting positive local news with a $100 gift card.

- Carlos Cymerman, Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SANTA MONICA, CA - September 28, 2026 - Recruiting for Good, a purpose-driven boutique staffing agency based in Santa Monica, has officially launched its newest community youth initiative: "A Sweet Day in LA." Starting October 1, 2026, the weekly positive news reporting contest invites talented 5th grade girls across Los Angeles to research, create, and submit short video stories spotlighting uplifting neighborhood news, awarding a $100 gift card to the top submission each week.Cultivating Youth Leadership Through Positive StorytellingIn an era dominated by rapid media cycles, "A Sweet Day in LA" provides young students with a constructive platform to develop foundational communication, critical thinking, and storytelling skills. By focusing their attention on acts of kindness, local business innovations, and inspiring neighbors, participating girls learn how focused optimism directly enriches their community."When young girls are encouraged to look for the good in their communities, they discover their passion, purpose, and own voice to create meaningful change," said Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. "We designed 'A Sweet Day in LA' to channel natural curiosity into constructive journalism skills, helping participants build self-confidence, have fulfilling experiences, and leadership early in life."The initiative offers a straightforward, merit-driven structure accessible to value-aligned families across Los Angeles:The Assignment: Participants identify an uplifting, real-life neighborhood story-such as a standout local helper, a community project, or an inspiring community milestone-and produce a short video report capturing the story.Submission Details: Parents submit the video files via email to..., including the daughter's age and the school she currently attends.Timeline & Rewards: The weekly contest runs from October 1 to November 1st, 2026. In addition to the $100 weekly gift card reward, the five girls who submit the best winning videos throughout the month will receive an exclusive invitation to a special "Mom and Me" celebratory party hosted on the Westside in November.Top 5 girls will also land gig; 'Mom and Me Lunch.' Need to attend party to land gig."Since 2020, we've been running 'The Sweetest Gigs,' teaching girls sweet skills, success habits, and positive values," Carlos Cymerman adds. "Girls come from working families where positive values already exist-where a mom or dad is active on LinkedIn and has been making a genuine difference in the community for ten years."Transforming Business Placements Into Social ImpactThe contest is funded entirely through Recruiting for Good's sustainable recruitment model. Since 1998, the agency has connected Southern California companies with premier talent across accounting, finance, human resources, information technology, and engineering. A dedicated portion of recruitment placement fees is converted into direct funding for youth leadership experiences, ensuring that routine business operations create lasting local dividends.About Recruiting for GoodSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a trusted boutique staffing partner dedicated to connecting high-caliber talent with purpose-driven organizations in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Human Resources, Information Technology, and Operations. The firm is widely recognized for its unique marketing and search model that redirects recruiting success into funding creative community initiatives, youth mentorships, and meaningful local development work.

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

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Recruiting for Good Launches 'A Sweet Day in LA' News Contest for 5th Grade Girls News Provided By Recruiting for Good October 01, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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