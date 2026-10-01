Thecaseworktm Announces Partnership With Workmind

theCaseWorkTM - the client delivery and profitability platform for GRC consulting firms.

Workmind - Operational Agents for Growing Businesses

Partnership connects businesses with complementary solutions for GRC client delivery and operational automation.

PAYSON, UT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- theCaseWorkTM, the AI-native client delivery and profitability platform for GRC consulting firms, today announced a partnership with Workmind, a provider of operational agents for growing businesses. The partnership creates a connection point for organizations exploring solutions to improve client delivery, reduce manual coordination, and bring greater consistency to business operations.

The relationship brings together two complementary areas of focus. theCaseWork helps GRC consulting firms manage the engagement lifecycle, connecting client commitments with scope, deliverables, evidence, remediation, time, and invoicing. Workmind helps businesses automate repeatable operational processes across their existing systems, applying company rules and directing approvals and exceptions to the appropriate people.

Through this partnership, businesses can be introduced to solutions aligned with their needs, whether they are working to strengthen the delivery of consulting engagements or improve the operational workflows that support their organizations.

For GRC firms, the connection is particularly relevant when client needs extend into day-to-day operations. Workmind's UMA offering addresses employee access workflows associated with onboarding, role changes, and offboarding. Its QuoteSter offering helps service businesses apply pricing, scope, margin, and approval requirements within their proposal processes.

This partnership reflects a shared emphasis on making work more structured, visible, and accountable. By connecting businesses with relevant capabilities, theCaseWork and Workmind aim to help teams address manual handoffs and inconsistent execution while maintaining human oversight.

Organizations interested in learning more about our partnership or exploring an introduction can contact theCaseWork at /partners.

About theCaseWorkTM

theCaseWorkTM is the AI-native client delivery and profitability platform built for GRC consulting firms. It connects the entire engagement lifecycle, from discovery and Statements of Work to requirements, deliverables, evidence, remediation, time, invoicing, and profitability.

With Casey, its AI engagement architect, firms can turn discovery conversations into structured, governed engagements, identify scope and delivery risks earlier, and move completed work toward revenue faster. By keeping every task, hour, decision, and invoice connected to the original client commitment, theCaseWork helps firms deliver complex engagements with greater clarity, consistency, and control.

Learn more at .

About Workmind

Workmind builds operational agents that help growing businesses and franchise organizations coordinate work across existing systems. Its solutions apply business rules to repeatable workflows, including proposals and employee access management, while keeping people responsible for approvals, exceptions, and consequential decisions. Learn more at workmind.

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theCaseWorkTM Announces Partnership with Workmind News Provided By theCaseWork, LLC October 01, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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