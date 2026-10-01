RARE PHOTOGRAPHS OF JAMES DEAN's FINAL HOURS TO BE OFFERED AT UPCOMING AUCTION

JAMES DEAN (1955) Original B&W Contact Sheets by Sanford H. Roth

Five original photographic contact sheets by renowned photojournalist Sanford H. Roth capture James Dean's final moments.

- Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at PropstoreLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, will offer a rare collection of five vintage original black-and-white contact sheets photographed by acclaimed photojournalist Sanford H. Roth as part of its upcoming Fall Collectible Posters Auction. These photographs capture some of the last known images of beloved actor James Dean, taken in the final hours of his life and following his tragic, fatal car accident in 1955.On September 30, Roth followed Dean, whom he had become close friends with, as he drove his newly acquired Porsche 550 Spyder from Los Angeles toward a sports car race in Salinas, California, photographing him along the way. At a gas station, while driving the Porsche, Roth captured some of the last known photographs of Dean alive. Later that day, after Dean's fatal crash, Roth was among the first on the scene and photographed the aftermath.Importantly, some of the images on these vintage original contact sheets are very rare, offering a unique photographic record of the events surrounding Dean's passing. The sheets also retain Roth's handwritten notes, while provenance traces back to the Estate of Sanford H. Roth. Estimated at $4,000 - $8,000, the collection of original photographic contact sheets, accompanied by two bonus strips of images, will be offered on Friday, October 9.Also included are informal shots of Dean in Roth's New York Studio and apartment and in his makeup preparation for his role in his final film,“Giant” (1956).The auction also features original posters from across Dean's brief but highly influential film career, including a one sheet poster for East of Eden (1955), estimated at $300 - $600, an Italian locandina for Rebel Without a Cause (1955), estimated at $300 - $600, and a group of pressbooks for Rebel Without a Cause and Giant (1956), which was released after the actor passed, estimated at $200 - $400.Together, the lots span Dean's three major films and offer a glimpse at both the Hollywood career that made him an icon and the final chapter of his life, captured by a photographer who was there.Propstore's Fall Collectible Posters Auction, valued at approximately $1.5 million, features nearly 1,000 lots and takes place October 9 - 11, 2026. Day One will be a live-streamed online event, with Days Two and Three online only, starting at 9:30 AM PDT / 5:30 PM BST each day. Bids can be placed from anywhere in the world via Propstore.The full catalog is now available online, and bidding is live atTop James Dean and 1950s Hollywood lots include:JAMES DEAN (1955) Original B&W Contact Sheets by Sanford H. Roth – Five 8" x 10" contact sheets with two bonus strips / Estate of Sanford H. Roth / Very Fine / – est. $4,000 - $8,000EAST OF EDEN (1955) One Sheet Poster – 27" x 41" / Linen-Backed – est. $300 - $600REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE (1955) Italian Locandina – 13" x 27.25" / Folded / Artist: Luigi Martinati – est. $300 - $600REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE (1955) / GIANT (1956) Group of Two Pressbooks – 11" x 17" / Folded – est. $200 - $400Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at Propstore, commented:“James Dean's death remains one of the most poignant moments in Hollywood history, cutting short the career of an actor who, at just 24, had already become an extraordinary cultural icon. These photographs offer a rare and deeply significant historical record of the aftermath of the accident that claimed his life, providing a perspective on an event that has remained etched in the public consciousness for more than 70 years. Presented alongside original material from East of Eden, Rebel Without a Cause and Giant, the photographs give collectors an opportunity to own pieces connected not only to Dean's remarkable career, but to the story of how his life and legacy came to an untimely end.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews, please contact:Bethany Willetts |...Registration and online bidding are now open at:Images are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL):Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector's passion project into one of the world's foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting-offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world's leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase atSocial Media:Facebook: @PropStoreX: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Matthew Kovacs

Propstore

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RARE PHOTOGRAPHS OF JAMES DEAN'S FINAL HOURS TO BE OFFERED AT UPCOMING AUCTION News Provided By Propstore October 01, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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