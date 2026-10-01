Two Bootleggers Arrested In Separate Operations By Delhi Police, Illicit Liquor Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Delhi Police's North-East District Police has intensified its crackdown on the illegal sale and transportation of illicit liquor, and in two separate operations conducted by the teams of the Bhajanpura and Sonia Vihar Police Stations, two bootleggers have been arrested and a total of 121 quarters of illicit liquor have been recovered.

Constable Naseem of PS Bhajanpura, while patrolling near the MTNL Park in Yamuna Vihar on Wednesday evening, noticed a man carrying a white plastic sack on his shoulder in a suspicious manner.

When signalled to stop, the man attempted to walk away quickly. However, the police official chased him and apprehended him inside the park. Upon checking the sack, 81 quarters of illicit liquor were recovered.

The accused was identified as Mohd. Bilal, 40, son of Mohd. Mustakim, a resident of Street No. 3, Garhi Mendu, Bhajanpura.

Accordingly, FIR No. 415/26, dated September 30, under Section 33 of the Delhi Excise Act, was registered at PS Bhajanpura and an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, the accused was found to have been previously involved in four cases related to the NDPS Act and the Excise Act.

In another operation, on Wednesday evening, Head Constable Vinod Kumar of PS Sonia Vihar was patrolling near G-Block, Gali No. 22, Sonia Vihar. There, he spotted a man allegedly selling illicit liquor in a vacant plot.

On seeing the police official, the man picked up a plastic sack and attempted to flee but was chased and apprehended. A search of the sack led to the recovery of 40 quarters of illicit liquor.

The accused was identified as Vijay, 32, son of Ram Lal, a resident of Gali No. 22, 5th Pushta, Sonia Vihar.

Following the recovery, FIR No. 235/26, dated September 30, 2026, under Section 33 of the Delhi Excise Act, was registered at PS Sonia Vihar, and an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, the accused was found to have been previously involved in three similar cases under the Delhi Excise Act.

Further investigation into both cases is underway.