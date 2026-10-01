Punjab Aims To Procure 180 Lakh Metric Tons Paddy

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 1 (IANS) With a target of procuring 180 lakh metric tons of paddy, Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Wednesday formally inaugurated the government procurement of paddy at the Batala grain market.

Initiating the procurement of the produce brought by Gurpreet Singh of Dulat village and Prabhjot Kaur, Kataruchak said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has conducted the procurement in the past nine seasons, and this season will also be completed successfully.

He said the government will ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement of every grain of the farmers' crop. He also appealed to the farmers to bring dried produce to the mandis so that they do not face any difficulty.

The minister further informed that before the upcoming paddy procurement season started, a major relief has been given to the state by the Centre in the form of approval of a Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs 42,786.68 crore for October. He said that with the approval of CCL, immediate and smooth payment to the farmers for the paddy procured by the government would be ensured.

He also said the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has also received the required gunny bags for packing the paddy, and the state has been given a target of procuring 180 lakh metric tons. He said the government will procure the farmers' crop at the rate of Rs 2,461 per quintal.

To run the procurement operations smoothly, 1,887 marking yards have been notified so far, and more yards will be made operational as per requirement. He said the government is committed to procuring every single grain, and proper arrangements for clean drinking water have been ensured for the labourers engaged in unloading and packing work in the mandis.

On this occasion, he also met commission agents and farmers and assured them that they will not be allowed to face any difficulty in the mandis. Afterwards, he held a meeting with the procurement agencies and gave necessary directions for smooth conduct of procurement operations.