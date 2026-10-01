Major champion Patrick Reed has confirmed his place at the DP World Tour Championship taking place from November 12-15 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, as the American bids to turn a season at the summit of the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World into the coveted Harry Vardon Trophy. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The 36-year-old has sat atop the Rankings for more than seven months, having moved to the top in February after a blistering start to his year. In January, a composed four-shot victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, a Rolex Series event, delivered a fourth DP World Tour title of his career, before the 2018 Masters champion added a fifth just two weeks later with a two-stroke win at the Qatar Masters.

The World Number 29 now has the chance to become only the second American to be crowned European Number One, following Collin Morikawa, who claimed the title in 2021 while also becoming the first American to win the DP World Tour Championship.

Reed will be making his eighth appearance at the DP World Tour Championship when the action gets underway on the Earth course next month.

“Dubai is where the season really got going for me, so it would be pretty cool to finish it there with the Harry Vardon Trophy,” said Reed.“I've played the DP World Tour Championship a bunch of times over the years, so I know the golf course pretty well and what it takes to get it done there. There are some really good players behind me, and that's what makes the DP World Tour so competitive. You know you're going to have to play well right to the end.”

With the final stretch of the season still to come, Reed is being pursued by three-time DP World Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy, who successfully defended his Masters title in April and is bidding for an eighth Race to Dubai crown to draw level with Colin Montgomerie's record. Eugenio Chacarra, 2026 US PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai and Open Champion Ryan Fox complete the top five, setting up a thrilling end to the season before the Race to Dubai champion is crowned at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Now in its 18th year, the DP World Tour Championship is one of Dubai's leading sporting and social events. Entry is free on Thursday November 12 with pre-registration. General Admission tickets for Friday to Sunday are available from AED 160, and children aged 17 and under go free across all four days, although their tickets must still be registered in advance. Groups of eight or more can save with discounted General Admission tickets.

Following its successful launch last year, the 1st Tee Experience also returns as an add-on to General Admission, giving fans a dedicated viewing area overlooking the opening tee shots, with complimentary refreshments.

Fans looking to elevate their day can upgrade to Ticket+, with access to The Greatest Bar on Earth overlooking the 17th green or choose from two premium experience options on the closing holes. Set on the 18th green, the Championship Chalet offers a front-row view of the conclusion of each round, with five-star catering, free-flowing drinks throughout the day and exclusive access to a viewing platform on the 1st tee. On the 16green, the Earth Lounge provides a more relaxed setting to watch the closing stages unfold, with food served throughout the day and free-flowing drinks in the afternoon.

Away from the course, the Championship Village offers a full day out for fans of all ages. It features dedicated kids zones, free golf lessons, trick-shot shows, big screens and sports activations, along with Ladies Day on Saturday and Family Day on Sunday.