Asian Games: Sailors Manu-Prince Win Silver, Harshita-Shital Get Bronze

Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma Win Bronze

Indian sailors Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma won bronze medal on Thursday in the women's skiff event, giving India another medal in the sailing competition in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The Indian pair finished third after nine races in the opening series, with 24 net points and 28 total points. Harshita and Shital had initially finished fourth, but China, which had originally secured third place, was subsequently disqualified, moving the Indian pair into the bronze-medal position. The medal came late in the evening.

Manu Francis, Prince Noble Secure Silver

Earlier on Thursday, sailors Manu Francis and Prince Noble clinched the silver medal in the men's skiff event at the Asian Games 2026. The Indian duo finished second behind China after completing nine races with 23 points, while Hong Kong secured the bronze medal. Manu and Prince, who compete together in the 49er class, produced a consistent campaign and also won one of the nine races on their way to the silver medal. The medal was India's first in sailing at the ongoing Asian Games.

India's Medal Haul on Thursday

Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma's bronze in the women's skiff event marks the sixth medal for India on Thursday, adding to Nitesh Siwach's silver in the men's 97kg Greco-Roman wrestling, Manu Francis and Prince Noble's silver in the men's skiff sailing event, and two bronze medals in squash, with the women's and men's teams finishing third after losing their respective semifinals to Hong Kong and Malaysia. T Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru also won bronze in the men's compound individual archery event after defeating Vietnam's Cong Duc Dang. (ANI)

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