Gandhi's Message Of Peace Relevant Amid Global Conflict: Prez Murmu

On the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's 157th birth anniversary, President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to him, saying his message of peace and non-violence holds vital relevance amid ongoing global conflicts.“On behalf of all citizens, I pay my respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary, celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti,” the President said in her message on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi's Message Relevant Amid Global Conflicts

According to the release, Murmu said Gandhi's life and ideals are widely respected by the global community and noted that an atmosphere of war and conflict prevails in many parts of the world, affecting all nations.“In these circumstances, Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence becomes even more relevant,” she said.

The President said India is advancing towards the national goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, with priority being given to the values of empathy and inclusion to ensure that no citizen is deprived of the benefits of development. She said this vision reflects the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi's ideal of 'Sarvodaya', based on the principle of the welfare and upliftment of all.

“On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us reaffirm our commitment to building an empowered, developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat through our ethical conduct and active participation,” Murmu said.

Nationwide Cleanliness Drive Announced

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy called for a nationwide 30-day cleanliness drive from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31, urging citizens, government and private institutions, educational establishments, NGOs and other organisations to participate.

Speaking to the media, Reddy said the cleanliness campaign should begin from people's homes and workplaces, with government and private offices, educational institutions, NGOs, associations and sanitation workers participating in the drive.

"From Gandhi Jayanti to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, which is coming up on October 31st, for almost 30 days, everyone should take up this Swachh Bharat campaign program across the country, and an appeal has been made for everyone in the country to become participants," Reddy said. (ANI)

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