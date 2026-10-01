America's Favorite Couple Crowned As Competition Generates $2.5 Million In Support For Oceana And Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Texas couple wins $20,000, a Variety advertorial, and a dinner date with Jeff and Emilie Goldblum; funds generated will support ocean conservation and hunger relief through grants from Action Initiative Team

PHOENIX, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colossal, the leading professional fundraiser for purpose-driven competitions, is proud to announce that Wendy and Bruce Chandler of Texas have been crowned the 2026 America's Favorite Couple. As this year's winners, the Chandlers will receive $20,000, appear in a Variety advertorial, and enjoy a dinner date in the Hollywood Hills with Jeff and Emilie Goldblum.

This happy couple first connected after Wendy commented on an episode of Bruce's podcast. What began as a friendship became a lasting romance rooted in a shared commitment to community and service.

They joined thousands of couples who shared their love stories and rallied during this year's America's Favorite Couple competition. Operated by Colossal in partnership with Action Initiative Team (AIT), America's Favorite Couple is an online fundraising competition that celebrates relationships while supporting Oceana and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Supporters could cast free daily votes or vote by donation to help their favorite couples advance.

Funds generated through this year's competition will result in grants of $1,250,816 to each organization from AIT - a combined $2,501,632 supporting hunger relief and ocean conservation.







From left to right: Michael Flood, President & CEO at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank; Daniel Jones, Chief Business Officer at Colossal; actor and competition celebrity host Charlie Day; and James Simon, CEO at Oceana

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank mobilizes resources to fight hunger across Los Angeles County. Its work helps connect neighbors with food and brings the community together in support of hunger relief.

Oceana, the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation, is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies that stop overfishing, protect habitats and threatened species, curb oil and plastic pollution, and increase transparency at sea. With more than 350 victories, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results - for the oceans, for coastal communities, and for the planet.

“Thank you so much to Colossal and to everyone who supported the America's Favorite Couple competition this year. Your votes, shares, and donations truly help power our work to restore ocean abundance and support coastal communities around the world. We are sincerely grateful,” shared Oceana CEO James Simon.

“Food security is at the heart of both organizations' missions. Here in Los Angeles, the Food Bank helps ensure that people across our community have access to the nutritious food they need today. And around the world, Oceana works to protect and restore the oceans that hundreds of millions of people depend on for food and livelihoods. I'm proud to be part of both organizations, and deeply grateful to Colossal, AIT, and everyone who participated in the America's Favorite Couple competition for supporting our shared commitment to helping feed people here at home and around the world,” said Keith Addis, President of Oceana's Board of Directors and a member of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's Board of Directors.

Since 2025, Colossal has raised $6,456,973 through the America's Favorite Couple competition. Its first winners, Jennie and Bryan Drollinger, met in high school, spent 32 years apart, and found their way back to one another. Their story appeared in this Variety advertorial, and they received $20,000.

To learn more about America's Favorite Couple, visit americasfavcouple.org. Learn more about the beneficiary organizations at Oceana.org and LAFoodBank.org.

Photo credit: Oceana/Franz Mahr

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities - all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions, including Baby of the Year, Youth Athlete of the Year, and America's Favorite Pet, serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare and Action Initiative Team (AIT), United States 501(c)(3) public charity organizations, which grant donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .

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