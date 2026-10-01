Arax And Kingsrock Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Capital Markets And Advisory Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax, a national wealth management company, and KingsRock Advisors (“KingsRock”), an independent global advisory firm, today announced the launch of a new strategic partnership to broaden the range of financial solutions available to Arax's clients.

The partnership complements Arax's existing investment banking capabilities, pairing Arax's wealth management business, which oversees more than $45 billion in client assets, with KingsRock's global reach and expertise in private capital markets, corporate financing and strategic advisory. The collaboration will provide clients with broader access to a range of private capital markets solutions, including capital raising, structured financing and strategic transaction advisory services.

“Our advisors have deep relationships with business owners, and we see a significant opportunity to support them beyond their traditional wealth management needs,” said Haig Ariyan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arax.“Our partnership with KingsRock brings additional expertise and resources to our firm, strengthening our ability to help clients navigate important financial decisions as their businesses grow and evolve.”

“Arax has built a strong wealth management business with trusted client relationships,” said Håkan Wohlin, Founder & Managing Partner of KingsRock Advisors.“We look forward to working alongside its team, bringing our advisory, capital markets expertise and global reach to help clients access tailored financing and pursue strategic opportunities,” said Louis Jaffe, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of KingsRock Advisors.

The partnership comes as both firms continue to grow. Arax has widened its national presence and wealth management capabilities, welcoming new advisory teams and clients across the country, while KingsRock continues to expand across the Americas and Europe, providing customized financing solutions that bridge traditional investment banking and private capital markets.

About Arax

Arax is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in established RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan, a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses, Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit .

About KingsRock Advisors

KingsRock is an independent advisory firm providing creative, objective financial and strategic advisory services to a broad range of clients and investors globally through an extensive network of independent advisors. The firm operates across industry sectors, capitalizing on decades of deal making experience and collaboration to support clients through growth cycles, asset classes and special situations. With an extensive global network, KingsRock works to deliver the best financial solutions for clients across industry and products. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Gagnier Communications

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Gregory for Arax Investment Partners

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Disclaimer:

Securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and a member of SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of KingsRock Advisors LLC. . 900 Third Avenue, 18th Floor. New York, NY 10022.

KingsRock also does business in relevant jurisdictions through KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd (FRN 1006329), a private limited company registered in England and Wales with registration number 15240371 and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, incorporated in Sweden (EU), with registered office at Grev Turegatan 14, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden, and a tied agent of Svensk Värdepappersservice Stockholm AB, a Swedish investment firm authorized and regulated by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

This message is provided for information purposes and does not constitute an invitation, solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or investment. Neither KingsRock Advisors, LLC nor its affiliates provide accounting, tax, or legal advice; such matters should be discussed with your advisors and/or counsel.

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