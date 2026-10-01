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Data Center Cooling Market To Reach $37.62 Billion By 2033 At 16.1% CAGR As AI Workloads And Rising Rack Density Accelerate Liquid Cooling Adoption


2026-10-01 11:32:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new Research and Markets report profiles Vertiv, Schneider Electric, Daikin, Johnson Controls and Carrier among 38 companies. It finds hardware leads the market today and liquid cooling is set to become the leading technology.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Cooling Market by Solution, Type of Cooling, Technology, Data Center Type, Component, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling market is projected to grow from $13.23 billion in 2026 to $37.62 billion by 2033, a CAGR of 16.1%, according to the new report "Data Center Cooling Market by Solution, Type of Cooling, Technology, Data Center Type, Component, End-use Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2033".

Data center cooling demand is accelerating as the expansion of AI, machine learning and blockchain workloads pushes server rack density higher. At the same time, the number of data centers worldwide keeps growing, and operators are under pressure to improve energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions. Liquid cooling is projected to take the leading position among cooling technologies over the forecast period.
Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 373
Forecast Period 2026 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.23 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $37.62 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1%
Regions Covered Global


Market Drivers: AI and Data Center Expansion

  • AI, machine learning and blockchain workloads are expanding
  • The number of data centers worldwide is growing significantly
  • Operators need to improve data center energy efficiency

Market Opportunities: Liquid and Modular Cooling

  • Liquid cooling technology is emerging
  • Server rack density is increasing
  • Demand for modular data center cooling is growing
  • New cooling techniques are being developed

Market Challenges: Cost and Sustainability

  • Capital investment requirements are high
  • Specialized infrastructure is needed
  • Carbon emissions must be reduced
  • Cooling is at risk during power outages

Market Segmentation

  • Solution: Hardware, Services
  • Type of Cooling: Room-based, Row/Rack-based
  • Technology: Air cooling, Liquid cooling
  • Data Center Type: Hyperscale, Enterprise, Colocation
  • Component: Air conditioning, chilling units, cooling towers, liquid cooling systems, economizer systems, control systems, others
  • End-use Industry: Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Research & Academic, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy, others
  • Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South Americ

Company Profiled

  • Vertiv Group Corp.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Carrier
  • Schneider Electric
  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.
  • Green Revolution Cooling, Inc.
  • Submer
  • Asperitas
  • Coolit Systems (Ecolab)
  • Dcx Liquid Cooling Systems
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
  • Trane
  • Munters Group Ab
  • Stulz GmbH
  • Delta Electronics, Inc.
  • Modine
  • Eaton Corporation PLC (Boyd)
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc.
  • Flex Ltd.
  • Alfa Laval
  • Legrand
  • Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.
  • Nvent
  • Kaori Heat Treatment Co. Ltd.
  • Giga-Byte Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Zutacore, Inc.
  • Lenovo
  • Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Inspur Co. Ltd.
  • Accelsius LLC
  • Taisol Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Coolcentric
  • Iceotope
  • Liquidcool Solutions
  • Midas Immersion Cooling
  • Chilldyne, Inc. (Daikin)
  • Malico Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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