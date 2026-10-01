Data Center Cooling Market To Reach $37.62 Billion By 2033 At 16.1% CAGR As AI Workloads And Rising Rack Density Accelerate Liquid Cooling Adoption

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Cooling Market by Solution, Type of Cooling, Technology, Data Center Type, Component, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling market is projected to grow from $13.23 billion in 2026 to $37.62 billion by 2033, a CAGR of 16.1%, according to the new report "Data Center Cooling Market by Solution, Type of Cooling, Technology, Data Center Type, Component, End-use Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2033".

Data center cooling demand is accelerating as the expansion of AI, machine learning and blockchain workloads pushes server rack density higher. At the same time, the number of data centers worldwide keeps growing, and operators are under pressure to improve energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions. Liquid cooling is projected to take the leading position among cooling technologies over the forecast period.

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