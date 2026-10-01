Data Center Cooling Market To Reach $37.62 Billion By 2033 At 16.1% CAGR As AI Workloads And Rising Rack Density Accelerate Liquid Cooling Adoption
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|373
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$13.23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$37.62 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Drivers: AI and Data Center Expansion
- AI, machine learning and blockchain workloads are expanding The number of data centers worldwide is growing significantly Operators need to improve data center energy efficiency
Market Opportunities: Liquid and Modular Cooling
- Liquid cooling technology is emerging Server rack density is increasing Demand for modular data center cooling is growing New cooling techniques are being developed
Market Challenges: Cost and Sustainability
- Capital investment requirements are high Specialized infrastructure is needed Carbon emissions must be reduced Cooling is at risk during power outages
Market Segmentation
- Solution: Hardware, Services Type of Cooling: Room-based, Row/Rack-based Technology: Air cooling, Liquid cooling Data Center Type: Hyperscale, Enterprise, Colocation Component: Air conditioning, chilling units, cooling towers, liquid cooling systems, economizer systems, control systems, others End-use Industry: Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Research & Academic, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy, others Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South Americ
Company Profiled
- Vertiv Group Corp. Johnson Controls Carrier Schneider Electric Daikin Industries, Ltd. Green Revolution Cooling, Inc. Submer Asperitas Coolit Systems (Ecolab) Dcx Liquid Cooling Systems Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Rittal GmbH & Co. KG Trane Munters Group Ab Stulz GmbH Delta Electronics, Inc. Modine Eaton Corporation PLC (Boyd) Super Micro Computer, Inc. Flex Ltd. Alfa Laval Legrand Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. Nvent Kaori Heat Treatment Co. Ltd. Giga-Byte Technology Co. Ltd. Zutacore, Inc. Lenovo Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd. Inspur Co. Ltd. Accelsius LLC Taisol Electronics Co. Ltd. Coolcentric Iceotope Liquidcool Solutions Midas Immersion Cooling Chilldyne, Inc. (Daikin) Malico Inc.
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