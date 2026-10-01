Food Network Names Cookie Good's Caramel-Pretzel-Chocolate Chunk Cookie The No. 2 Sweet In America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COOKIE GOOD, the beloved Santa Monica bakery, earns national recognition for its signature salty-sweet cookie

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cookie Good, the Santa Monica bakery founded by husband-and-wife team Melanie and Ross Canter, is celebrating a seriously sweet honor: Food Network has named Cookie Good's Caramel-Pretzel-Chocolate Chunk Cookie the No. 2 Sweet in America.

Featured on Food Network's Top 10: Sweets, the Cookie Good Caramel-Pretzel-Chocolate Chunk Cookie starts with buttery brown sugar dough loaded with caramel, pretzels, dark chocolate chunks and semi-sweet chips, then gets a final sprinkle of pretzel salt. The result is salty, sweet, crunchy and chewy. The cookie is baked daily at Cookie Good's Santa Monica bakery and is available for in-store pickup, local delivery and nationwide shipping.

“We're still a little in shock,” said founders Ross and Melanie Canter.“When we started Cookie Good in our home kitchen 18 years ago, we certainly never imagined that one day Food Network would name one of our cookies the No. 2 Sweet in America. We're incredibly grateful.”

Cookie Good has built a loyal following thanks in part to its creative and nostalgic flavors inspired by childhood treats, iconic desserts and holiday traditions. The menu rotates often, giving customers something new to discover alongside the cookies they come back for again and again.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Cookie Good has created a (mostly) pretty-in-pink cookie box that not only looks and tastes good, but does good, too. Cookies include: BCCRF (pink birthday cake) Cookie, Caramel-Pretzel-Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Chocolate-Almond-Cherry Cookie, Pink Polka Dot Cake Cookie, PINK Velvet Cookie, and Rhinestone Cowboy. A portion of every box sold will go to the Breast Cancer Care & Research Fund.

About Cookie Good

Cookie Good began in 2008 as a home-based baking business started by husband-and-wife team Melanie and Ross Canter. What was supposed to be a temporary project became something much bigger, growing into a family business known for inventive cookies and Cookie Corn, its cookie-crumb-covered take on caramel corn.

Cookie Good's bakery and storefront, located in Santa Monica, California, opened in 2014. Since then, Cookie Good has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things and local and national news and lifestyle programs, partnered with Goldbelly and, most recently, had its Caramel-Pretzel-Chocolate Chunk Cookie named the No. 2 Sweet in America by Food Network. Cookies are available in-store, for local delivery and nationwide shipping.

For more information, visit cookiegood.com.

Media Contact:

Ross Canter,...

Cookie Good, 2448 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90403

424-280-4100