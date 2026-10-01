Pixability Launches New Solution To Help Advertisers Avoid 'AI Slop' On Youtube

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powered by Pixie Agentic AI and Famous Birthdays Creator Verification Data, New Capability Helps Distinguish High-Quality Content and Verify Human Creators

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, the leading YouTube technology and data platform, today announced the launch of a new solution that helps advertisers identify and avoid very low-quality AI-generated content, often referred to as“AI slop,” on YouTube. The launch comes as made-for-advertising (MFA) AI-generated content has become a growing concern for advertisers. According to eMarketer, 53% of U.S. media experts cite ad adjacency to generative AI content as a top challenge in 2026, with one recent study finding that 21% of videos in a new YouTube user's feed were AI-generated.

For most marketers, the concern isn't AI itself, but how it is being used to create low-quality, MFA content. Pixability research found that two-thirds of agencies are comfortable running ads alongside AI-generated content if it is high quality, free from misinformation and/or positively engages their audiences. The challenge is not simply identifying which content uses AI, but distinguishing high-quality content from AI slop - an increasingly complex task given the volume of YouTube channels incorporating AI in some form

“Creator channels account for 82% of impressions in a typical YouTube ad campaign, yet brands and agencies have limited visibility into which may be AI-built, made-for-advertising channels,” said David George, CEO of Pixability.“Pixie's intelligence, built specifically for YouTube, enables us to identify these channels, while our partnership with Famous Birthdays adds an important layer of human creator verification.”

The new capability combines Pixability's Pixie agentic AI with Famous Birthdays' proprietary dataset of more than 100,000 manually profiled YouTube creators. Using Pixability's proprietary YouTube channel and video data, Pixie analyzes content patterns to identify channels that exhibit characteristics of AI slop, while Famous Birthdays' data provides an additional layer of human creator verification. Known as the“Wikipedia for Gen Z,” Famous Birthdays catalogs YouTube celebrities and influencers and has become a leading source of human creator data.

“The vetting of YouTube creators has become a key challenge for brands as they build advertising and influencer campaigns,” said Evan Britton, founder of Famous Birthdays.“The integration we have with Pixability helps marketers move beyond standard channel metrics, to identify real human creators with authentic engagement, to make informed partnership decisions at scale.”

About Pixability

Pixability is the leading AI-driven technology and data company empowering the world's largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of their advertising, organic and creator strategies on YouTube. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform and data, Pixability makes every video impression more meaningful by identifying contextually relevant, brand suitable channels and maximizing cost efficient outcomes. Pixability's suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies including Publicis, Omnicom Media, Dentsu, and WPP Media, as well as brands such as KIND, McDonalds, Salesforce, Lego and CVS. Pixability is one of four companies globally that are part of Google's YouTube Activation Partners program. For more information about Pixability, please visit .

Media Contact

Silicon Alley Media for Pixability

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