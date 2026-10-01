Blagnac, France, October 1, 2026 after market close - SOGECLAIR today announces the completion of the sale of its Airbus-dedicated engineering activities to Akkodis, a global leader in digital engineering and technology consulting.

The transaction concerns 366 employees located across France, Spain, Germany, Canada, India and the United Kingdom. The transfer of the business in the United States and Tunisia will be completed following the receipt of the required approvals. The divested business represents approximately 20% of the Group's revenue.

The completion of the transaction marks a new milestone in SOGECLAIR's development strategy. It enables the Group to strengthen its position in high value-added engineering and manufacturing activities across the entire product lifecycle, while continuing its diversification into high-potential markets such as business aviation and defence.

ABOUT SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers. SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP) Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY, Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL, Chief Executive Officer / / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01 Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication /... / +33(0)6 75 95 12 20

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PR_SOGECLAIR completes the sale of its Airbus-dedicated engineering activities