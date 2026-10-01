John Kindervag And The Cybersecurity Leaders Who Helped Define Modern Zero Trust Release New Book For The AI Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cyber Resilience at Machine Speed: The Zero Trust Model for the AI Era provides a practitioner-led roadmap for building resilience in an increasingly automated world

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, the breach containment company, today released Cyber Resilience at Machine Speed: The Zero Trust Model for the AI Era, a new book from John Kindervag, creator of Zero Trust, featuring contributions from the cybersecurity leaders who helped move Zero Trust from theory to practice - and into the center of modern cybersecurity strategy. Drawing on decades of real-world experience, the book explores how Zero Trust must evolve to help organizations build resilience in the AI era. It is available now as a free download on the Illumio website.

Artificial intelligence is changing how attacks are launched, how identities operate, and how organizations make trust decisions. While attackers now operate at machine speed, the core challenge facing defenders remains the same: limiting the impact of breaches when they occur. As AI adoption accelerates, cyber resilience has become more important than ever. Cyber Resilience at Machine Speed: The Zero Trust Model for the AI Era explores why the foundational principles of Zero Trust, including verification, least privilege, segmentation, and containment, remain essential in an AI-powered threat landscape.

“A wise person once told me there are no great books, only great chapters,” said John Kindervag.“So, I went to the people I trust and asked each of them to write their own great chapter. The result is a collection of ideas, experiences, and practical lessons from some of the smartest minds in cybersecurity, showing how Zero Trust can help organizations stay resilient as AI reshapes the threat landscape.”

Contributors include:



Dr. Chase Cunningham (DrZeroTrust), who helped advance the Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) framework at Forrester

Clint Bruce, former Navy SEAL and founder of Trident Response Group

George Finney, author of Project Zero Trust and CISO for The University of Texas System

Jason Garbis, co-chair of the Cloud Security Alliance's Zero Trust Working Group and author of two books on Zero Trust security

Jonathan Flack, contributor to Cloud Security Alliance Zero Trust initiatives and architect of a Department of Defense Zero Trust-certified environment

Lieuwe Jan Koning, co-founder and CTO of ON2IT and an early Zero Trust innovator

Rich Mogull, Chief Analyst at the Cloud Security Alliance

Michelle Savage, co-author of Agentic AI + Zero Trust

Don Yeske, former Department of the Navy CTO and DHS cyber leader who helped advance Zero Trust adoption across the federal government

Josh Woodruff, creator of the Agentic Trust Framework and co-chair of the Cloud Security Alliance's Zero Trust Working Group Tony Scott, former U.S. federal CIO and advocate for modern cybersecurity and Zero Trust principles



The book follows the five-step Zero Trust model while examining how AI, agentic systems, and non-human identities are introducing new security challenges. Throughout the book, the authors emphasize a common theme: successful organizations must move beyond a prevention-only mindset and build the ability to contain breaches when they occur.

Readers will learn how to:



Protect critical assets using the five-step Zero Trust model.

Reduce an attacker's ability to move through an environment with segmentation and policy-based controls.

Navigate emerging security challenges such as AI, agentic systems, and non-human identities.

Turn business requirements into enforceable security policies that support operational goals. Build cyber resilience by containing breaches and limiting their impact.



Cyber Resilience at Machine Speed: The Zero Trust Model for the AI Era is now available for free download on the Illumio website.

About Illumio

Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by an AI security graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.

Recognized as a Leader and Customer Favorite in The Forrester WaveTM for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.

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