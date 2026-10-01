Amarinder Singh Warring Resignation: Who Will Be The Next Punjab Congress President? Meet Top Contenders

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress is set to replace Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as president of its Punjab unit ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the party high command having informed him of the decision, according to party sources cited by PTI. Warring subsequently resigned from the post, while an official announcement on his successor is expected soon.

Warring's bio on X now states, "Former PPCC President" (PPCC -Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee).

The leadership change follows an organisational assessment conducted by Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot. After taking charge on September 5, Pilot held a series of meetings with state leaders and office-bearers before submitting his report to the party high command, the report noted.

The move comes amid weeks of factional differences within the Punjab Congress, with the party seeking to reorganise its state unit ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

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According to reports, Vijay Inder Singla, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana KP Singh, Pargat Singh are among the names being discussed for the Punjab Congress president's post.

Who are the key contenders?Vijay Inder Singla

Former Punjab minister and former Sangrur MP Vijay Inder Singla has emerged as a prominent name in the race, with multiple reports describing him as a frontrunner. He is a member of the Congress Working Committee and has also served as an AICC joint treasurer. Singla has held Punjab government portfolios including education, PWD and IT.

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Former Punjab Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi has also been mentioned in reports about the leadership change. A section of Punjab Congress leaders led by Channi had earlier opposed Warring's continuation as state unit chief.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is another senior leader whose name has been discussed for the post. A Jat Sikh leader, Randhawa has previously served as Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister and held ministerial responsibilities in the state government.

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Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh, a former Olympian and former Punjab minister, is also among the names being considered. He has previously served as general secretary (organisation) of the Punjab Congress when Navjot Singh Sidhu was the state unit chief.

Rana KP Singh

Former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh is another name reported to be under consideration. He is a former MLA and has held a senior position within the state's political leadership. Recent reports have included him among the possible successors to Warring.

Factional rift deepens ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

The Punjab Congress has been grappling with internal differences, even as the party leadership has repeatedly said it is working to strengthen organisational unity ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

The rift became more visible on July 1, when the Congress leadership decided to retain Warring as the Punjab unit chief while appointing Channi as the chairperson of its campaign committee.

Channi and a section of party leaders subsequently opposed Warring's continuation as state Congress president and called for his removal.

Channi's supporters have also been seeking his projection as the party's chief ministerial face ahead of the Assembly polls.