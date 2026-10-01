Dollar Energy Fund Opens 20262027 Hardship Program For Pennsylvania Households

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Utility Assistance Grants Now Available for Income-Eligible Families Facing a Utility Crisis

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dollar Energy Fund's 2026–2027 Hardship Program opens today and is accepting applications from households that are currently experiencing a utility termination or have a pending termination of their service. A grant from the program is applied directly to a customer's utility account, enabling them to maintain or restore basic gas, electric, water or wastewater service. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through September 30, 2027, while funds are available.

The Hardship Program helps limited-income individuals, families and senior citizens who are struggling to keep up with basic household expenses. Many recipients have employment income or receive retirement or disability benefits but may not qualify for state or federal assistance programs. For these households, Dollar Energy Fund often serves as a final option when other resources are limited.

The need for assistance continues to grow. During the first three months of the 2025–2026 program year, the number of Pennsylvania households receiving grants increased 131 percent compared to the same period the previous year. By the end of the program year, more than 24,600 households statewide had received a combined $10 million in assistance.

“Last year, the need for help reached levels we had never seen before, and we expect that need to continue as families keep facing higher costs for housing, food and utilities,” said Chad Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of Dollar Energy Fund.“Today is an important reminder that help is available. We encourage anyone facing a shutoff or struggling to keep up with their utility bills to contact their utility company as soon as possible.”

Customers facing a utility crisis should begin by contacting their utility provider, which can help determine eligibility and provide information about the assistance programs available for customers in need.

New this year, customers can apply for assistance through MyApp Connect, Dollar Energy Fund's new online platform launching today alongside the new program year. MyApp Connect makes assistance more accessible by allowing customers to apply anytime, from any device, using one application and one set of income documentation across all participating utility programs, rather than repeating the process for each. More information is available at MyAppConnect.

Customers who prefer to apply in person can complete an application through one of Dollar Energy Fund's community-based agencies. Customers can ask their utility provider for a referral to a participating agency or use Dollar Energy Fund's Agency Finder at to find a location near them. In addition to application assistance, these local partners can connect families with other resources, including financial counseling, transportation assistance, childcare support and housing services.

Income limits vary by utility and are based on the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines:

.Up to 150 percent: Clairton Municipal Authority and Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority

.Up to 200 percent: Aqua, Citizens Electric, Columbia Gas, Duquesne Light, Lehigh County Authority, Peoples Gas, Pittsburgh Water and Wellsboro Electric

.Up to 250 percent: Pennsylvania American Water, Valley Energy and FirstEnergy (Penn Power, West Penn Power, Met-Ed and Penelec)

.Up to 300 percent: West View Water Authority

Each grant covers the exact amount needed to prevent or restore service, up to a maximum set by each utility.

Additional eligibility guidelines may include a household demonstrating a sincere effort to pay their utility bills over the past three months and having an outstanding balance on their account. Applicants may also be required to first seek available assistance from federal and state programs if they meet the eligibility criteria. Guidelines for some utility companies may require that utility services be disconnected or at risk of termination to qualify.

Guidelines and program details are subject to change throughout the program year. The most up-to-date information can be found at .

Across the country, Dollar Energy Fund provided $37.3 million in hardship grants to more than 76,000 households last year. Throughout more than 40 years of operation and across its 18-state service area, Dollar Energy Fund has provided more than $400 million in grants to over one million households, positioning itself as a national leader in utility assistance program administration.

The organization relies on public contributions, with utility partners providing dollar-for-dollar matching funds to maximize the impact of each dollar donated. Contributions can be made online at , by sending a check to Box 42329, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or through participating monthly utility bills. All donations are tax-deductible, and 100 percent of funds collected from Pennsylvania donors are used to assist limited-income families in the Commonwealth.

For more information about Dollar Energy Fund, how to apply for utility assistance, or how to make a donation, please visit .

About Dollar Energy Fund, Inc.

Dollar Energy Fund was founded in 1983 and has grown to become the largest hardship fund in Pennsylvania and one of the largest programs of its kind in the United States. Dollar Energy Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization in the state of Pennsylvania. Since 1983, the organization has provided more than $400 million in utility assistance grants to more than one million limited-income families and individuals. In addition to Pennsylvania, the organization assists limited-income households in Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia. Individuals interested in contributing to Dollar Energy Fund can do so through their utility bills, by sending donations directly to Box 42329, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or through the organization's website. Additional information can be found at .

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Thomas Meinert

Meinert Mashek Communications

+14124312800 ext. 1120

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Dollar Energy Fund Opens 2026–2027 Hardship Program for Pennsylvania Households News Provided By Meinert Mashek Communications October 01, 2026, 15:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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