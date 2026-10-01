Detroit Celebrities Take To The Stage To Support Families Facing Cancer At Celebrity Lip Sync Battle

Returning Champions JoAnne, Jason & Ben from the 104.3 WOMC morning show perform Grease

Benefitting Michigan families facing cancer

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel took home the trophy in 2023

Darren Mccarty, Tati Amare, DJ Bushman & The Ladies Of Mojo In The Morning and more will take to the stage for an epic battle benefitting New Day

- Gina Kell Spehn, president and co-founder of New Day FoundationDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Day Foundation for Families, a leading Michigan nonprofit providing financial and emotional support to families facing cancer, announces exciting new contestants in its annual Celebrity Lip Sync Battle, on Thursday, October 15, beginning live at 7 PM in Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit:.Darren McCarty, former Detroit Red Wings player and four-time Stanley Cup champion.Tati Amare, with returning competitor Kim DeGuilio, hosts of Live in the D on Local 4 WDIV.DJ Bushman, Mix 92.3 and 97.9 WJLB radio personality, actor, DJ, and iHeart Radio influencer.The Ladies of Mojo in the Morning on Channel 955 – returning competitor Shannon Murphy adds Lydia Jarjosa, Bianca Kajy and Anna RobbEach celebrity and their entourage will perform their chosen song live onstage with choreography, costuming and lots of charisma! Celebrity judges will score their performances, and the audience will choose the winner.In 2025, New Day's Celebrity Lip Sync Battle raised more than $250,000 to help approximately 100 Michigan families to pay their mortgage/rent, utility bills, car payment or car insurance, and put groceries on the table while they were in active treatment for cancer. New Day works with hospitals and cancer centers across Michigan to reach families in active cancer treatment who are impacted by the rising medical expenses and a loss of income before they reach financial or emotional breaking points.“For families who work hard to make ends meet, and suddenly find themselves facing a cancer diagnosis, unable to work, and struggling to pay for basic living expenses - we see you,” said Gina Kell Spehn, co-founder and president of New Day.“The need is great, and demand for our support just continues to grow. We are on target to help more Michigan families this year than ever before.”The new competitors will join returning radio favorites JoAnne Purtan, Jason Raithel and Ben Campbell, morning hosts on 104.3 FM WOMC; Rob Stone and Holly Hutton, The Rob + Holly Show on 99.5 WYCD, and Jackie Paige, anchor for WWJ-AM 950, in addition to Andy Dirks, Detroit Tigers broadcast commentator and former Detroit Tiger.New to the judges panel, Sandra Ali, morning news anchor for CBS Detroit, and Darienne Hudson, Ed.D., president and CEO of the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, join returning judges Mike Morse of the Mike Morse Law Firm and Paul Glantz of Emagine Entertainment, Inc. to preside over the onstage shenanigans and score each performance.The evening begins with a strolling dinner featuring a silent auction boasting up to 50 themed baskets, along with raffle tickets for a choice of three pieces of dazzling diamond jewelry from Diamonds Direct. Guests will then enjoy a live lip sync show on the Sound Board stage with eight performances, an open bar and live auction packages – including four tickets to the Detroit Lions vs. Tennessee Titans game in the Rock Financial Suite and lodging at a Detroit luxury hotel. Following the show, the Afterglow will feature coffee and desserts.Available tickets for Celebrity Lip Sync Battle include Balcony + Afterglow Ticket for $200 or Balcony Ticket for $125. Both tickets include an open bar; the Afterglow includes coffee and dessert. VIP tickets for dinner are sold out. The strolling dinner begins at 5 PM, showtime is 7 PM and the Afterglow begins at 9 PM. Free, dedicated event parking is available. Donations to New Day can be made online in support of families facing cancer.Celebrity Lip Sync Battle is sponsored by Nebo Lending, Mike Morse Law Firm, Mary and Paul Glantz, Premier Academy and HOUR Detroit.New Day Foundation for Families is the only nonprofit in Michigan providing both financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating any type of cancer, anywhere in the state. New Day pays critical living expenses directly to creditors to cover housing, utilities, transportation, groceries and other essential household expenses, while also providing emotional support to cancer patients and their family members. Hospitals and cancer centers statewide rely on New Day to support families suffering a significant loss of income due to a cancer diagnosis. New Day is a Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level GuideStar organization and top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits.

Heather Blasko

New Day Foundation For Families Fighting Cancer

+1 248-648-1105

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2025 Celebrity Lip Sync Battle Highlight Reel

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Detroit Celebrities Take to the Stage to Support Families Facing Cancer at Celebrity Lip Sync Battle News Provided By New Day Foundation For Families Fighting Cancer October 01, 2026, 15:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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