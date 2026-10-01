Core Network Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis Reveals High-Growth Opportunities Through 2030

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Core Network Equipment Market share

The Business Research Company's Core Network Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The core network equipment market is experiencing notable expansion, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for faster, more reliable connectivity. This sector forms the essential foundation of modern communication networks, and its development is closely linked to evolving digital infrastructure needs. Below is a detailed examination of the market size, growth factors, regional dominance, and key trends shaping its future.

Understanding the Core Network Equipment Market Size and Expansion

Recent years have seen robust growth in the core network equipment market. Projections indicate an increase from $26.44 billion in 2025 to $28.27 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Historically, this growth was influenced by the prevalence of legacy circuit-switched infrastructure, limited uptake of network virtualization, reliance on hardware-intensive core network designs, fragmented subscriber management, and manual network setup processes.

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Looking forward, the core network equipment market is anticipated to expand significantly, reaching $37.29 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2%. Factors contributing to this surge include faster migration to cloud-native core networks, widespread deployment of 5G standalone cores, increasing use of network automation and orchestration tools, growth in edge-core convergence architectures, and rising demand for connectivity that offers ultra-low latency and high capacity. Emerging trends expected to shape the market involve broader adoption of virtualized network functions (VNFs), software-defined networking (SDN) for centralized traffic control, containerized cloud-native telecom cores, network slicing for differentiated 5G services, and modernization of subscriber authentication and policy management to enhance security.

What Core Network Equipment Encompasses

Core network equipment consists of the hardware and software elements that make up the backbone of communication systems. These components handle critical operations such as routing and switching data, authenticating subscribers, managing traffic flow, and delivering services across mobile, fixed, and IP networks. The primary goal is to ensure secure, dependable, and high-speed connectivity, enabling smooth communication between users, devices, and external networks.

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Key Drivers Behind Growth in the Core Network Equipment Market

One of the primary forces propelling this market is the growing need for high-speed data transmission. This term refers to the ability to transfer large amounts of data quickly, reliably, and with minimal delay across communication networks. The surge in data-heavy digital services requires faster and more efficient networks to maintain seamless performance and low latency. Core network equipment supports these demands by facilitating effective data routing, scalability of networks, and improved bandwidth management within telecom infrastructures.

A concrete example of this trend can be seen in May 2025 when the Federal Communications Commission reported that, as of December 2024, roughly 110 million homes and small businesses in the US-covering 95% of locations-had access to terrestrial fixed broadband services providing speeds of at least 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload. This marked an increase of nearly one million connections since June 2024, underscoring the expanding requirement for high-speed transmission and the resulting impact on the core network equipment market.

Leading Region for Market Presence and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the core network equipment market, establishing itself as the dominant regional player. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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Core Network Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis Reveals High-Growth Opportunities Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 01, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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