Junge's Flooring Named Winner For Best Window Treatment Company In Post Bulletin's 2026 Best Of The Best Awards

Steve & Mindy Junge Accepting their Best of Window Treatments Award

Post Bulletin Best of the Best Winner Badge for Window Treatments

Rochester-area family business Junge's Flooring honored at Post Bulletin's 2026 Best of the Best Awards for Window Treatments and Flooring.

- Mindy Junge

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Junge's Flooring is proud to announce it has been named the winner of Best Window Treatment Company and a finalist for Best Flooring Store in the Post Bulletin's 2026 Best of the Best Awards, recognizing outstanding businesses across the Rochester, Minnesota region.

The Post Bulletin's Best of the Best Awards is an annual program powered by open reader voting, allowing the public to cast a ballot for their favorite local businesses once per day, per email address. This year's voting period ran from July 13 through August 3, with readers ultimately nominating and voting Junge's Flooring into the winner's circle for Best Window Treatment Company. Winners and finalists were celebrated the evening of September 30 at the Post Bulletin's annual awards event for winners, held at the historic Mayowood Stone Barn, where Junge's Flooring was recognized in person for both honors.

"Being recognized by the community we've served for years means everything to us," said Steve Junge, co-owner of Junge's Flooring. "Whether it's flooring or window treatments, our goal has always been to help people create a home they love, and this award tells us we're doing that right."

"We've grown up in this community, and to be voted the best window treatment company by our neighbors is incredibly humbling," added Mindy Junge, co-owner. "It's a reflection of the hard work our whole team puts in every single day."

A Family Business Rooted in Rochester

Junge's Flooring has served the Rochester area since 2017, founded by Steve and Mindy Junge, who together bring a combined 59 years of experience in the flooring industry. Steve began installing flooring in Rochester in 1994, later taking on large commercial projects for senior living facilities, hospitals, hotels, schools, and apartment complexes. Mindy previously worked as a project manager for one of Minnesota's top flooring companies before the two joined forces to build Junge's Flooring.

Earlier in 2026, the company relocated its showroom from Rochester to a larger, more visible location at 15 Energy Lane SW in Oronoco, just off U.S. Highway 52, giving customers more room to explore flooring and window treatment options in person.

This marks Junge's Flooring's first year as a Post Bulletin Best of the Best winner, following its finalist honors in 2020, 2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

A Full-Service Showroom

Junge's Flooring offers a wide selection of carpet, hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile, and area rugs, paired with custom window treatments including blinds, shades, shutters, and drapery from Graber and Lafayette Interior Fashions. The company also provides hardwood refinishing, water damage restoration support, commercial flooring services, free in-home consultations, and financing options.

Beyond the showroom, Junge's Flooring is active in the community it serves, recently sponsoring the 10th hole at the Southeast Minnesota Realtors Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Ability Building Community.

"This community has given us so much over the years, so we try to give back whenever we can, whether that's sponsoring local events like the Southeast Minnesota Realtors Charity Golf Tournament or just being a business that people can count on," said Mindy Junge. "Awards like this one from the Post Bulletin remind us that those relationships matter just as much as the products we sell."

About Junge's Flooring

Founded in 2017 and based in Oronoco, Minnesota, Junge's Flooring is an award-winning, family-owned flooring and window treatment retailer serving the Rochester community. Under the ownership of Steve and Mindy Junge, the company combines decades of industry experience with personalized service and a wide selection of flooring and window treatment solutions.

Visit or Contact Junge's Flooring

To experience the service that earned Junge's Flooring recognition as one of the best in southeast Minnesota, visit the showroom at 15 Energy Lane SW in Oronoco, MN, or call (507) 208-7668 to schedule a free in-home consultation.

Mindy Junge

Junge's Flooring

+1 507-208-7668

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Junge's Flooring Named Winner for Best Window Treatment Company in Post Bulletin's 2026 Best of the Best Awards News Provided By Neuralami October 01, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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