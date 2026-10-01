Samson California Introduces The Dual-Phase Protocol

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Skin recovery pairing marine bioactives with enzymatic renewal in one touchless face-mist system

- Greg Samson, Founder of Samson California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Samson California, an active-lifestyle skin recovery brand, today introduced The Dual-Phase Protocol, a paired system combining its two core face-mist sprays, The Sea and The Garden, into one complete skin recovery routine.

The Sea: Marine Bioactive Recovery

The Sea is formulated with Sea Silt Bioferment, Giant Sea Kelp, and Red Algae. Used daily, it delivers fast hydration, stabilizes the skin barrier, and helps refresh and recover skin after sun, sweat, or salt.

The Garden: Enzymatic Surface Renewal

The Garden is formulated with White Willow Bark, Niacinamide, and nutrient-dense Fruit Enzymes. It clears surface buildup and refines texture through gentle enzymatic activity, without manual scrubbing or harsh acids.

Designed to Work Together

The Sea's minerals address hydration and barrier support. The Garden's enzymes handle renewal and texture. The two can be layered in a single routine or used at separate times of day. A simple starting point: use The Sea in the morning and The Garden in the evening, though both are gentle enough to use in either order.

Both sprays use Samson California's touchless, fine-mist delivery, a touch-free application that absorbs in seconds with zero residue on your face or hands.

"The Sea and The Garden each work well," said Greg Samson, Founder of Samson California. "The Dual-Phase Protocol is how they work as a system, hydration and renewal, covered in one routine, with no extra steps."

The Dual-Phase Protocol is available now at samsoncalifornia, along with The Sea and The Garden. Early customers have praised its simplicity: "I didn't have a routine for skin care before," said one Samson California customer. "I've been using The Sea after shaving in the morning and The Garden at night before bed... It's been super easy to develop a routine and it's felt great on my skin."



About Samson California LLC

Based in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, Samson California is a skin recovery brand that engineers high-performance skin resilience systems for active lifestyles. Utilizing bio-derived actives and marine fermentation, the brand bridges the gap between active luxury and daily utility. Samson California is dedicated to providing environmental resilience and zero-friction skin recovery gear for those who demand more from their skin health.

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Media Relations

Samson California

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Samson California Introduces The Dual-Phase Protocol News Provided By Samson California LLC October 01, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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