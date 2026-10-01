SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Named Top 10 Public Relations And Database Management Company By 50Pros

SEARCHEN NETWORKS® has been named a Top 10 Public Relations Firm for Q3 2026.

SEARCHEN NETWORKS® has been named a Top 10 Database & Data Management Company for Q3 2026.

SEARCHEN NETWORKS®

West Palm Beach digital services firm recognized among the Top 10 Public Relations and Database & Data Management companies for the third quarter of 2026

- John ColascioneWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SEARCHEN NETWORKS, a digital marketing, website management and technology services company serving businesses for more than 25 years, has received two Top Agency Awards from 50Pros for the third quarter of 2026.SEARCHEN NETWORKSwas named a Top 10 Public Relations Firm and a Top 10 Database & Data Management Company, ranking No. 8 in both categories. The dual recognition reflects the range of services SEARCHEN NETWORKSprovides to businesses that increasingly depend on both their public-facing digital presence and the technology operating behind it.“Receiving recognition in these two very different categories is especially meaningful as it represents two seperate sides of the work we have been doing for businesses for years,” said John Colascione, CEO of SEARCHEN NETWORKS.“Helping a company become more visible is only part of the job. The websites, databases, analytics, advertising platforms and other digital infrastructure supporting that visibility also have to work properly and remain under the client's control.”Founded in 2001, SEARCHEN NETWORKShas evolved from a search engine marketing company into a broader digital services provider offering website management, search engine optimization, paid advertising, AI visibility services, analytics, custom development, database solutions and digital marketing strategy.The company has increasingly emphasized a client-owned digital infrastructure model designed to keep critical business assets, including domains, hosting, advertising accounts, analytics platforms and other technology, under the ownership and control of the businesses using them.“You shouldn't need your digital media company's permission to fire your digital media company,” Colascione said.“Businesses should maintain ownership and control of the digital infrastructure they are paying to build. Our role is to manage those assets, improve them and help clients get more value from them, not make the client dependent on us to retain control.”The Public Relations recognition also comes as SEARCHEN NETWORKSexpands its work involving business visibility, media outreach, digital authority and the growing intersection between traditional search engines and AI-powered discovery platforms.Meanwhile, the Database & Data Management recognition highlights a technical side of the company that often operates behind the scenes. SEARCHEN NETWORKShas worked with custom PHP and MySQL applications, database-driven websites, integrations and other business systems in addition to its marketing and website-management services.The company has also expanded its proprietary reporting capabilities to help businesses better understand their presence across both traditional and emerging digital channels. These include the SEARCHENSEO Website Audit, SEARCHENAI Visibility Audit and SEARCHENVision Sponsored Search Reports.The Q3 2026 awards are published by 50Pros, an agency discovery and evaluation platform that categorizes and ranks professional service firms across numerous business disciplines.About SEARCHEN NETWORKSSEARCHEN NETWORKSis a West Palm Beach, Florida-based digital marketing, website management and technology services company founded in 2001. The company works with businesses on search engine optimization, paid search advertising, website management, AI visibility, analytics, digital strategy, custom development, database solutions and related digital infrastructure. SEARCHEN NETWORKSfocuses on long-term website management and marketing while encouraging clients to maintain ownership and control of the digital assets used to operate and promote their businesses. The company is operated by Internet Marketing Services Inc. and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

John Colascione

Searchen Networks®

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SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Named Top 10 Public Relations and Database Management Company by 50Pros News Provided By Searchen Networks® October 01, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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