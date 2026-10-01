Whitman Advisory Launches Whitman360tm Strategic Growth Partnership: A System For A CPA Firm's Next Stage Of Growth

David Kells, Strategic Practice Management Leader

Whitman360 What We Do

A new integrated partnership gives accounting firm owners executive leadership a 12-month roadmap and clear accountability built around measurable outcomes.

- David Kells, Strategic Practice Management Leader at Whitman AdvisoryNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Whitman Advisory LLC today launched the Whitman360TM Strategic Growth Partnership, an integrated service model built to help CPA, accounting, and tax firm owners strengthen leadership, streamline operations, and accelerate sustainable growth.Positioned as "the operating system for your firm's next stage of growth," Whitman360TM addresses a familiar problem for firm owners: strategic plans get written, then stall. Instead of disconnected projects, firms receive one 12-month roadmap, led by a dedicated Strategic Growth Partner, specialized advisors, and consistent accountability in one connected engagement.“Our role is not to replace leadership, but to strengthen it,” said David Kells, Strategic Practice Management Leader at Whitman Advisory.“Whitman360TM helps CPA firm leaders build for the future by addressing tight capacity, evolving client expectations, and rapid technological change. We work alongside leadership teams to clarify where they want to be by the end of year one and build a practical, aligned path to get there.”Support spans firm-wide strategy, leadership development, advisory expansion, talent and capacity, operational effectiveness, technology and AI readiness, M&A integration, and succession and governance. Pricing follows a subscription model designed around value, not hours.Whitman360TM scales to match the work ahead, so a firm's investment stays aligned with its goals. Three tiers are available:.Core (Focus & Foundation) pairs a Strategic Growth Partner with a dedicated advisor for strategic planning, staffing, and focused growth initiatives..Growth (Accelerate & Scale) adds an expanded advisor team for talent operations, profitability improvement, and leadership development..Enterprise (Firm-wide Transformation) brings a multidisciplinary executive team for complex strategy, succession, workforce transformation, and M&A readiness.Each engagement is anchored by practitioners who have built, scaled, operated, acquired, and integrated accounting firms, keeping every recommendation grounded in the realities owners face every day.To learn more or speak with an advisor, visit /services/whitman360-strategic-growth-partnership/.###About Whitman Advisory LLC.Whitman Advisory LLP is an innovative professional services advisory firm providing clients with tailored strategies for M&A, succession planning, operational support, and talent solutions. Our multidisciplinary team serves CPA firms, private equity firms, and privately held businesses with a people-first, client-centric approach focused on helping them achieve their goals and create lasting impact. To learn more, visit our website at .

Jennifer Palmer Farrington

Whitman Advisory LLC

+1 203-894-6473

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Whitman Advisory Launches Whitman360TM Strategic Growth Partnership: A System for a CPA Firm's Next Stage of Growth News Provided By Whitman Advisory LLC October 01, 2026, 15:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.