Farm Credit Mid-America Releases Second Edition Of 'Farm And Fun' Agritourism Directory

Pumpkin patches are a popular agritourism attraction in Fall, but agritourism offers the public opportunities to visit farms throughout the year.

Free resource highlights agritourism destinations in five states, including local farms, seasonal attractions and agricultural experiences

- Tara Durbin, chief lending officer - agricultureLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Farm Credit Mid-America has released the second edition of its Farm and Fun agritourism directory, a free resource designed to help people discover seasonal farm experiences in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.The updated guide includes dozens of destinations that connect visitors with agriculture through farm tours, u-pick operations, markets, educational experiences, seasonal attractions, farm-to-table events and more.Many farm families use agritourism to diversify their operations, connect with consumers and create new opportunities to support the long-term sustainability of their businesses. Through the directory, Farm Credit Mid-America aims to highlight farmers who offer agritourism experiences while encouraging the public to learn more about agriculture and farm operators."Every season offers a new reason to experience agriculture firsthand," said Tara Durbin, chief lending officer for agriculture at Farm Credit Mid-America. "From berry picking and farm markets to educational tours and seasonal festivals, these destinations help people build a stronger connection to agriculture while creating additional opportunities for farm families and rural communities."The second edition of the directory builds on insights from the inaugural publication and reflects Farm Credit Mid-America's broader effort to support farmers who are diversifying and strengthening their operations. Destinations included in the directory vary by location and activity while offering visitors unique experiences. They also demonstrate how farmers are adapting, diversifying and creating additional business opportunities.What is agritourism?Agritourism refers to agricultural operations that invite visitors onto farms, ranches or other agricultural properties for educational, recreational or tourism-related experiences. Examples include:U-pick farms and orchardsPumpkin patches and corn mazesFarm markets and on-farm retail storesEducational farm toursFarm-to-table experiencesSeasonal festivals and eventsWineries, dairies and specialty agricultural attractionsFor many producers, agritourism serves as a farm diversification strategy that can create additional income streams while educating consumers about agriculture."Supporting agriculture means supporting the farmers and families who work every day to feed, fuel and sustain our communities," said Durbin. "Agritourism creates opportunities for people to experience agriculture up close while helping producers share information about their operations and traditions with a broader audience."The Farm & Fun Agritourism Directory features destinations nominated for inclusion by Farm Credit Mid-America team members and represents a sampling of more than 100 agricultural experiences available throughout the association's territory.Visitors can browse destinations by state, find seasonal activities and explore opportunities to support local producers while learning more about agriculture.As a customer-owned cooperative committed to securing the future of rural communities and agriculture, Farm Credit Mid-America supports agritourism as one way producers can diversify their operations, build community connections and create opportunities for future generations.Click here to view the guide and explore agritourism destinations across the region.About Farm Credit Mid-AmericaA proud member of the Farm Credit System, Farm Credit Mid-America is securing the future of rural communities and agricultureas a leading provider of reliable, consistent credit and financial services to farmers, producers, agribusinesses and rural residents in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee. The customer-owned cooperative serves more than 145,000 customers and manages a portfolio of $48.9 billion in total earning assets owned and managed. Farm Credit Mid-America's products and services include loans for real estate, operating, equipment, rural living, crop insurance and vehicle, equipment and building leases. For more information, visit .

Charissa O'Daniel

Farm Credit Mid-America

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Farm Credit Mid-America Releases Second Edition of 'Farm and Fun' Agritourism Directory News Provided By Farm Credit Mid-America October 01, 2026, 15:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods



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