Bag Supply Company Earns ISO 9001 Certification, Reaffirming Its Commitment To Quality And Operational Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The achievement marks a major milestone for the multiwall paper bag manufacturer and signals a new chapter in quality-driven growth.

- Jeremy Pulliam, Director of Sales, Bag Supply CompanyMOODY, AL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bag Supply Company, a leading manufacturer of multiwall paper bags and a member of the Field Packaging Solutions family of companies, recently announced that it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification from Eagle Registrations Inc., an accredited third-party registrar. Widely regarded as the world's most recognized standard for quality management systems, this certification validates the company's rigorous manufacturing processes, supplier controls, and organization-wide commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality products to its customers.ISO 9001:2015 certification is awarded only after a company has demonstrated that its quality management system meets a comprehensive set of internationally recognized requirements. For manufacturers, this means documented processes, measurable quality objectives, defined corrective action procedures, and ongoing management review. The standard exists for one reason: to ensure that every product leaving the facility meets the same high bar, every single time.For Bag Supply Company, reaching this milestone was the result of a months-long effort involving the entire production and management team. Every aspect of the manufacturing facility was evaluated, documented, and refined to meet the standard's requirements. That work touched every stage of the operation, from raw material intake and machine calibration all the way through packaging, inspection, and customer delivery.“This certification is a direct reflection of the dedication our team brings to work every day. We spent months auditing every corner of our operation, tightening our processes, and raising the bar across the board. The result is a facility and a team that we are genuinely proud of. Our customers can buy with confidence knowing that the standards behind every bag we produce are now verified by one of the most trusted quality frameworks in the world.” - Scott Kornblatt, Vice President of Business Development, Field Packaging SolutionsThe certification is expected to benefit both existing and prospective customers. Companies that source packaging from ISO 9001:2015-certified suppliers gain greater confidence in product consistency, reduced defect risk, and a supplier partner that operates within a formalized continuous improvement framework. Many procurement standards across food, agriculture, industrial, and retail supply chains now list ISO 9001:2015 certification as a preferred or required supplier qualification.Bag Supply Company specializes in multiwall paper bags for a broad range of end markets, including agricultural, chemical, food-grade, and industrial applications. The company's manufacturing capabilities include custom printing, a variety of ply configurations, and multiple closure styles. Every one of those products is now built under a certified quality management system.“We knew going into this that it would require a real commitment from everyone on the floor. And that's exactly what we got. Our production team showed up, did the work, and took ownership of this process in a way that we are incredibly proud of. ISO 9001:2015 is not a plaque on the wall. It is an operating standard that our team lives by every shift. We're excited for our customers, both new and existing, to experience what that means in practice.” - Jeremy Pulliam, Director of Sales, Bag Supply CompanyCompanies that have not previously worked with Bag Supply due to supplier quality certification requirements are encouraged to reach out. The team is available to discuss specifications, certifications, lead times, and custom solutions.About Bag Supply CompanyBag Supply Company is a full-service multiwall paper bag manufacturer based in Birmingham, Alabama, that primarily serves the Mineral, Chemical, Agriculture, and Construction industries throughout North America. Bag Supply distributes a wide range of packaging products, including FIBC bulk bags, woven polypropylene bags, textile bags, multiwall paper bags, and polyethylene film bags for a wide variety of commercial applications. We also manufacture multiwall paper bags in the U.S., and some FIBC products in Mexico, helping alleviate lead times and supply constraints for North American customers.

Benjamin Kaplan

Field Packaging Solutions

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Bag Supply Company Earns ISO 9001 Certification, Reaffirming Its Commitment to Quality and Operational Excellence News Provided By Bag Supply Company October 01, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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