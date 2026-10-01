Data Quality Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential

Data Quality Market Share

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Data Quality Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The importance of maintaining high-quality data is becoming increasingly evident as businesses rely more heavily on data-driven decisions. With expanding data volumes and evolving technologies, the data quality market is positioned for significant growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, the factors pushing its expansion, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping its future.

Data Quality Market Size and Growth Expectations Through 2030

The data quality market has experienced rapid growth recently. It is projected to increase from $2.66 billion in 2025 to $3.01 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to the surging volumes of enterprise data, the rising implementation of data warehousing solutions, regulatory compliance demands, the expansion of business intelligence tools, and the early stages of digital transformation within enterprises.

Looking ahead, the data quality market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $4.95 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.2%. This forecasted growth is driven by the adoption of AI-powered data governance, the development of real-time analytics ecosystems, increasing migration of data platforms to the cloud, stronger emphasis on data privacy and regulatory compliance, and the rise of automated data quality monitoring systems. Key trends shaping the market include AI-enabled data quality automation and observability, cloud-native platforms for data governance, real-time data validation and streaming data quality management, master data management for consistency, and self-healing data pipelines that automate cleansing processes.

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What Data Quality Means for Organizations

Data quality encompasses the tools, practices, and methodologies aimed at ensuring that data is accurate, complete, consistent, and reliable across enterprise systems and analytics platforms. High-quality data allows organizations to validate, cleanse, standardize, and govern their data effectively, which is essential for producing trustworthy insights and supporting sound business decisions based on analytics and reporting.

Growing Enterprise Data Volume as a Key Market Driver

One of the primary forces behind the expanding data quality market is the steady rise in enterprise data volume. This metric represents the total amount of structured and unstructured data created, stored, and processed across organizational systems. The increase in digital interactions across various platforms continuously generates vast amounts of transactional and behavioral data. Data quality solutions play a vital role by helping organizations manage this flood of information, ensuring that analytics and decision-making processes rely on data that is accurate, consistent, and dependable.

For example, in May 2024, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an international entity based in France, reported that the ICT sector, which heavily depends on data generation and processing, saw robust growth in 2023 at an average rate of approximately 7.6%. This growth in enterprise data volume clearly supports the expanding demand for data quality solutions.

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Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Data Quality Market

North America held the largest share of the data quality market in 2025, demonstrating its leadership position. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The market analysis spans regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments and opportunities.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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Data Quality Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 01, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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