Database Acceleration Market To Reach $17.89 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

Database Acceleration Market Share

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Database Acceleration Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The database acceleration market has been seeing significant expansion recently, driven by the increasing complexity and volume of data enterprises handle. As organizations strive to enhance the speed and efficiency of their database operations, this sector is set for notable growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, the factors fueling its development, regional dynamics, and the emerging trends shaping its future.

Database Acceleration Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The database acceleration market has experienced robust growth over the past few years. It is expected to increase from $12.17 billion in 2025 to $13.12 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This past growth has been driven by rising enterprise demands for data warehousing, broader adoption of relational databases, expansion of online transaction processing systems, increased use of business intelligence tools, and the emergence of big data analytics platforms.

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Looking forward, the market size is forecasted to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $17.89 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 8.1%. Anticipated growth during this period is largely supported by a surge in real-time analytics demand, expanding adoption of AI-powered data platforms, growth in cloud-native database deployments, increasing requirements for low-latency transaction systems, and the proliferation of edge and distributed data processing. Key trends expected to influence the market include AI-driven query optimization, acceleration through in-memory and real-time data processing, growing use of GPU and FPGA-based computing, cloud-native distributed database acceleration, and innovations in automated indexing and workload optimization.

Understanding Database Acceleration and Its Core Technologies

Database acceleration encompasses various hardware and software solutions designed to speed up database operations by minimizing query latency, enhancing transaction throughput, and enabling rapid data analytics. This involves methods such as in-memory computing, caching strategies, optimization of indexing, leveraging GPU or FPGA processors, and executing parallel queries. Together, these techniques help improve database performance to handle large workloads efficiently and provide real-time insights in complex enterprise and analytical environments.

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How Data Processing and Storage Demands Boost Database Acceleration Market Growth

One of the primary drivers for the database acceleration market is the growing demand for data processing and storage. This process involves the systematic collection, transformation, organization, and retention of data into formats that are easy to access, analyze, and retrieve. The expansion in data processing is fueled by the rapid increase of digital data generated by cloud applications, IoT devices, and online services, which requires sophisticated computation and scalable storage infrastructures.

Enhanced data processing and storage capabilities directly support database acceleration by enabling faster indexing and caching, which in turn speeds up query responses and reduces latency when managing large volumes of data. For example, in November 2025, the House of Commons Library reported that the UK's data center capacity was approximately 1.6 GW in 2024, with projections estimating it will rise significantly to between 3.3 GW and 6.3 GW by 2030. This illustrates how growing infrastructure to support data demands is propelling the database acceleration market forward.

Regional Overview of the Database Acceleration Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the database acceleration market, reflecting its advanced technological infrastructure and widespread adoption of data-driven applications. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing investments in digital transformation, expanding cloud computing adoption, and rising enterprise data initiatives. The market report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Database Acceleration Market To Reach $17.89 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 01, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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