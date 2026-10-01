Core Wired Networks Market Size To Reach 0.04 Billion By 2030 With 4 CAGR

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Core Wired Networks Market research

The Business Research Company's Core Wired Network Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The core wired networks market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for fast and reliable data transmission intensifies. With advances in technology and increasing digital service usage, this sector is evolving rapidly to meet the connectivity needs of enterprises, telecom providers, and data centers worldwide. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and the factors shaping the future of core wired networks.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Core Wired Networks Market

The core wired networks market has expanded swiftly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $13.42 billion in 2025 to $14.85 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth during the past period was mainly driven by continued reliance on legacy circuit-switched networks, slow adoption of network virtualization, hardware-focused routing and switching systems, basic traffic management techniques, and manual configuration processes.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $22.46 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.9%. This upcoming surge is fueled by the broader implementation of software-defined and cloud-native core networks, growing needs for ultra-low latency and high bandwidth capabilities, increased use of network automation and AI-based orchestration, expansion of hyperscale data centers, advancement in edge connectivity, and a stronger emphasis on cybersecurity along with zero-trust architecture integration. Key trends defining this future include SDN-driven core network automation, NFV-enabled disaggregated infrastructure, deployment of high-capacity optical transport with 400G/800G backbones, integration of edge computing into core network designs, and enhanced encryption protocols for secure network operation.

Understanding Core Wired Networks and Their Role

Core wired networks constitute the essential backbone infrastructure responsible for transmitting, routing, and managing data, voice, and multimedia communication over physical wired connections. These networks involve core routers, switches, and transmission equipment that provide the infrastructure needed for high-speed, dependable, and secure data transfer across various environments, including enterprises, telecommunications, and data centers. They form the critical foundation that supports modern digital communications.

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Primary Factors Stimulating Growth in the Core Wired Networks Market

One of the most significant forces driving core wired networks is the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission. This refers to the ability to transfer large amounts of data swiftly across communication networks with minimal delay and high reliability. The surge in digital services and applications is motivating organizations to upgrade their network infrastructure to meet these performance requirements. Core wired networks are essential in delivering the low-latency, high-capacity connectivity needed to support advanced communication systems.

For example, in November 2025, Ofcom, the UK government's official regulatory and competition authority, reported that subscriptions to ultra-high-speed internet packages (speeds of 900 Mbps or higher) rose from 14% in 2023 to 17% in 2024, and further to 21% by 2025. This trend clearly illustrates the growing emphasis on high-speed data transmission, which in turn propels the core wired networks market forward.

Regional Market Outlook and Fastest Growing Areas

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the core wired networks market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to become the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The core wired networks report covers major geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional opportunities.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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Core Wired Networks Market Size to Reach 0.04 Billion by 2030 with 4 CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 01, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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