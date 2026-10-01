Yorba Linda Orthodontist Dr. Anita Bhavnani Introduces Klowen Custom Digital Braces At B Orthodontics

Dr. Bhavnani, Owner of B Orthodontics, Yorba Linda, California

Board-certified orthodontist now plans braces on a 3D digital model, with custom brackets in metal or clear for teen and adult patients

- Dr. Anita BhavnaniYORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- B Orthodontics, the Yorba Linda practice led by board-certified orthodontist Dr. Anita Bhavnani, now offers KLOwen Custom Digital Braces for comprehensive and Phase 2 orthodontic treatment. The system starts with a 3D digital scan and a personalized digital treatment plan. Each patient's brackets are customized to their own teeth and are available in metal or clear.From the treatment chair to a digital planWith conventional braces, orthodontists typically place stock brackets by hand in the treatment chair, then bend wires over the course of treatment to guide the teeth. Chair-side factors such as patient nerves, saliva, timing and the setting of the bonding adhesive all affect that placement.With KLOwen, Dr. Bhavnani uploads the patient's digital scan and places each bracket on a digital model of the teeth. Computer simulation then previews how that placement will move each tooth. KLOwen designs indirect bonding trays from her digital setup, and those trays transfer the brackets to the patient's teeth in the planned positions."I'm not placing brackets in the chair anymore," said Dr. Bhavnani. "I'm using the digital model to place every bracket in the most precise position, and computer simulation shows me where that position will move the tooth before treatment begins."Brackets built for one patientKLOwen brackets are customized in torque and tip, the angle and tilt each bracket builds into a tooth's movement. Those settings are based on each patient's tooth positions and on the movement Dr. Bhavnani has planned."No patient is getting the exact same brackets," said Dr. Bhavnani. "Before, we used stock brackets and bent the wires to move the teeth. Now the brackets themselves are customized to each individual patient."The approach supports both straightforward and complex cases. For patients who need extractions, Dr. Bhavnani designs the extraction plan digitally, and the custom brackets help guide closure of the extraction space.A plan patients can seeThe digital setup also gives patients and parents the opportunity to view the plan before treatment starts. Dr. Bhavnani can show how the brackets and wire are designed to move the teeth, including how an extraction space is planned to close completely."It's really awesome that I can show this to my patients," said Dr. Bhavnani. "When someone is nervous about how their treatment will go, we can look at the plan together."Regular orthodontic care continues with KLOwen. Patients still attend scheduled wire changes and adjustments and wear elastics as directed.A fully digital practiceKLOwen joins the digital tools already in use at B Orthodontics, including 3D iCAT Flex imaging, intraoral scanners and clear aligner treatment."Clear aligners have always been designed digitally, and that gives us a lot of precision," said Dr. Bhavnani. "Now we're able to design our brackets digitally as well. We're creating a completely digital setting in our practice."KLOwen Orthodontics was founded by orthodontist Dr. Brandon Owen, who received the first Ortho Innovator Award from the American Association of Orthodontists in 2019 for KLOwen custom brackets.AvailabilityKLOwen Custom Digital Braces are available now at B Orthodontics for comprehensive and Phase 2 treatment. The practice offers complimentary consultations and virtual assessments. Consultations can be scheduled at or by calling 714.777.4080.About B OrthodonticsB Orthodontics, formerly Sorenson and Bhavnani Orthodontics, has served Yorba Linda and North Orange County since 1985. Dr. Anita Bhavnani is Board Certified by the American Board of Orthodontics, a voluntary credential held by about one in three orthodontists nationwide. The practice provides braces, clear aligners, early orthodontic treatment and teeth whitening for children, teens and adults, and holds a 5.0 rating on Google across more than 600+ reviews. B Orthodontics is located at 4915 Yorba Ranch Road, Suite A, Yorba Linda, CA 92887. Learn more at .

Dr. Anita Bhavnani

B Orthodontics

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Yorba Linda Orthodontist Dr. Anita Bhavnani Introduces KLOwen Custom Digital Braces at B Orthodontics News Provided By Iffel International Inc. October 01, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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