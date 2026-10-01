Building Araku Into A Premier Global Coffee Destination: Chandrababu Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 1 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government is actively investing in building Araku into a premier global coffee destination, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday.

On the occasion of International Coffee Day, the Chief Minister noted that for millions around the world, the day doesn't truly begin without that first perfect sip of coffee.

"For me, it starts with Araku - a taste of Andhra Pradesh's rich heritage. This International Coffee Day, we celebrate the incredible journey of Araku Coffee from the vibrant hills of our state to coffee cups across the globe,” he said in a post on X.

"We are actively investing in building Araku into a premier global coffee destination - empowering our local growers and ensuring Andhra Pradesh takes its rightful place on the world coffee map," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also greeted people on the occasion of International Coffee Day.

Sharing his thoughts on Araku coffee, he said that every cup of Araku coffee "carries the fragrance of the Eastern Ghats, the richness of its soil and the hard work of our tribal farmers".

“On International Coffee Day, I am proud to celebrate Araku Coffee, a distinctive treasure of Andhra Pradesh, grown amidst the magnificent landscapes of the Eastern Ghats. For me, Araku Coffee is not just about its flavour and aroma. It represents the bond between our forests, our tribal communities and their traditional knowledge, transforming the richness of the land into an identity that is finding appreciation across the world. From the valleys of Araku to Parliament in New Delhi, where Araku Coffee has been showcased through dedicated stalls, its journey reflects how a local product rooted in our communities can carry the story of Bharat to a wider world,” said the actor-politician.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also highlighted Araku coffee and the contribution of tribal families associated with its cultivation.

“Let us celebrate the farmers, the forests and the Eastern Ghats that make every cup possible, and work towards taking Araku Coffee from the hills of Andhra Pradesh to every corner of the world. A cup of Araku Coffee is a taste of our land, a story of our people and the aroma of our Eastern Ghats,” added Pawan Kalyan.