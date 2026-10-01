MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets PM Modi, Invites Him To Global Investors Summit 2027

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bhopal, Oct 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to the Global Investors Summit 2027, while briefing him about the state's efforts to attract investment, promote industrial development and generate employment.

The Chief Minister said in a statement that he had a cordial meeting with PM Modi and sought his guidance on various issues concerning Madhya Pradesh.

"On this occasion, I invited Prime Minister Modi to the Global Investors Summit 2027. I also apprised him of the efforts being made towards investment, industrial development, and employment generation in the state," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister added that he also briefed PM Modi about the progress made under various schemes in Madhya Pradesh and several initiatives related to farmers and agriculture.

"I also briefed the respected Prime Minister (Modi) on the progress made under various schemes in Madhya Pradesh, decisions taken for the welfare of farmers during the 'Kisan Kalyan Varsh 2026' (Farmers' Welfare Year 2026), the Balram Krishi Mahotsav, the achievements of Sandipani Vidyalayas, and the Sugam Parivahan Yojana," he said.

The Global Investors Summit 2027 is being planned as a major investment-focused event in the state, with the state government seeking to promote Madhya Pradesh as an industrial and investment destination.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yadav also met the Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil in New Delhi.

He was accompanied by the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Engineering Minister Sampatiya Uikey.

Chief Minister Yadav said that discussions with C.R. Paatil focused on the effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Madhya Pradesh and expediting the execution of development projects.

"We discussed various issues related to the effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Madhya Pradesh and accelerating the pace of project execution. I also requested an increase in the funds allocated to the state under Jal Jeevan Mission-2.0," he added.

The Chief Minister has been holding meetings with Union Ministers during his Delhi visit to discuss issues concerning the state and seek Central assistance for ongoing programmes and projects.