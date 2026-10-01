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GPSSA Board Of Directors Holds Fourth Meeting Of 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Board reviews strategic transformation,
operational performance and future readiness Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
increase 10.4%
Combined value of pensions, end-of-service benefits and compensation
reaches AED 5.03 billion, up 14.6% Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: His Excellency Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori,
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority
(GPSSA), chaired the fourth Board meeting of 2026, which reviewed financial, investment
and institutional performance and progress on strategic projects. The Board also reviewed progress in adopting Agentic AI and advancing Zero Government
Bureaucracy in line with government priorities, supporting a financially stable, sustainable
and future-ready pension and social security system. His Excellency Al Mansoori reaffirmed GPSSA's commitment to translating national priorities
into tangible outcomes by strengthening future readiness, expanding government integration
and using AI to improve operational efficiency and service quality for insured Emiratis,
pensioners and employers. He noted that protecting pension rights, strengthening
governance, anticipating future needs and continuously improving the system are
fundamental to maintaining public trust and supporting the social and financial stability of
Emirati families. The Board reviewed key indicators reflecting the continued growth and expansion of
GPSSA's pension and social security coverage. The number of insured Emiratis registered
with GPSSA reached 190,063 in August 2026, an increase of 13.6 per cent compared with
August 2025. The number of pensioners rose by 10.4 per cent to 35,015, while the number
of beneficiaries reached 18,585, up 2 per cent year on year. By the end of August 2026, the combined value of pensions, end-of-service benefits and
compensation reached approximately AED 5.03 billion, up 14.6% from the same period in
2025, reflecting the scale of GPSSA's social protection role. GPSSA Classification:
Confidential The results underscore GPSSA's growing responsibilities and its continued role in protecting
pension rights and supporting the UAE's long-term social and financial stability. About the General Pension and Social Security Authority GPSSA:
The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is a financially and
administratively independent federal authority established under Federal Law No. (6) of 1999
to administer and implement pension and social security systems in the United Arab
Emirates. The Authority delivers comprehensive insurance protection for insured individuals,
pensioners and their beneficiaries, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pension
ecosystem to guarantee social and financial stability. Driven by its core values of
transparency, efficiency, excellence and customer happiness, the GPSSA is committed to
providing innovative insurance services aligned with global best practices in retirement
planning.
operational performance and future readiness Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Registered insured Emiratis rise 13.6% to more than 190,000, while pensioners
increase 10.4%
Combined value of pensions, end-of-service benefits and compensation
reaches AED 5.03 billion, up 14.6% Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: His Excellency Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori,
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority
(GPSSA), chaired the fourth Board meeting of 2026, which reviewed financial, investment
and institutional performance and progress on strategic projects. The Board also reviewed progress in adopting Agentic AI and advancing Zero Government
Bureaucracy in line with government priorities, supporting a financially stable, sustainable
and future-ready pension and social security system. His Excellency Al Mansoori reaffirmed GPSSA's commitment to translating national priorities
into tangible outcomes by strengthening future readiness, expanding government integration
and using AI to improve operational efficiency and service quality for insured Emiratis,
pensioners and employers. He noted that protecting pension rights, strengthening
governance, anticipating future needs and continuously improving the system are
fundamental to maintaining public trust and supporting the social and financial stability of
Emirati families. The Board reviewed key indicators reflecting the continued growth and expansion of
GPSSA's pension and social security coverage. The number of insured Emiratis registered
with GPSSA reached 190,063 in August 2026, an increase of 13.6 per cent compared with
August 2025. The number of pensioners rose by 10.4 per cent to 35,015, while the number
of beneficiaries reached 18,585, up 2 per cent year on year. By the end of August 2026, the combined value of pensions, end-of-service benefits and
compensation reached approximately AED 5.03 billion, up 14.6% from the same period in
2025, reflecting the scale of GPSSA's social protection role. GPSSA Classification:
Confidential The results underscore GPSSA's growing responsibilities and its continued role in protecting
pension rights and supporting the UAE's long-term social and financial stability. About the General Pension and Social Security Authority GPSSA:
The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is a financially and
administratively independent federal authority established under Federal Law No. (6) of 1999
to administer and implement pension and social security systems in the United Arab
Emirates. The Authority delivers comprehensive insurance protection for insured individuals,
pensioners and their beneficiaries, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pension
ecosystem to guarantee social and financial stability. Driven by its core values of
transparency, efficiency, excellence and customer happiness, the GPSSA is committed to
providing innovative insurance services aligned with global best practices in retirement
planning.
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