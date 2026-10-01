GPSSA Board Of Directors Holds Fourth Meeting Of 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Board reviews strategic transformation,operational performance and future readiness Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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 Registered insured Emiratis rise 13.6% to more than 190,000, while pensionersincrease 10.4% Combined value of pensions, end-of-service benefits and compensationreaches AED 5.03 billion, up 14.6%

Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: His Excellency Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori,Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority(GPSSA), chaired the fourth Board meeting of 2026, which reviewed financial, investmentand institutional performance and progress on strategic projects.

The Board also reviewed progress in adopting Agentic AI and advancing Zero GovernmentBureaucracy in line with government priorities, supporting a financially stable, sustainableand future-ready pension and social security system.

His Excellency Al Mansoori reaffirmed GPSSA's commitment to translating national prioritiesinto tangible outcomes by strengthening future readiness, expanding government integrationand using AI to improve operational efficiency and service quality for insured Emiratis,pensioners and employers. He noted that protecting pension rights, strengtheninggovernance, anticipating future needs and continuously improving the system arefundamental to maintaining public trust and supporting the social and financial stability ofEmirati families.

The Board reviewed key indicators reflecting the continued growth and expansion ofGPSSA's pension and social security coverage. The number of insured Emiratis registeredwith GPSSA reached 190,063 in August 2026, an increase of 13.6 per cent compared withAugust 2025. The number of pensioners rose by 10.4 per cent to 35,015, while the numberof beneficiaries reached 18,585, up 2 per cent year on year.

By the end of August 2026, the combined value of pensions, end-of-service benefits andcompensation reached approximately AED 5.03 billion, up 14.6% from the same period in2025, reflecting the scale of GPSSA's social protection role.

GPSSA Classification:Confidential

The results underscore GPSSA's growing responsibilities and its continued role in protectingpension rights and supporting the UAE's long-term social and financial stability.

About the General Pension and Social Security Authority GPSSA:The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is a financially andadministratively independent federal authority established under Federal Law No. (6) of 1999to administer and implement pension and social security systems in the United ArabEmirates.

The Authority delivers comprehensive insurance protection for insured individuals,pensioners and their beneficiaries, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pensionecosystem to guarantee social and financial stability. Driven by its core values oftransparency, efficiency, excellence and customer happiness, the GPSSA is committed toproviding innovative insurance services aligned with global best practices in retirementplanning.