MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Partnership will advance knowledge exchange, capacity building, and innovation initiatives supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's sustainability ambitions Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – October 2026 – Nemetschek Group, a global leader in Construction AI and one of the world's leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) and Media industries, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Green Building Alliance (SGBA), becoming the first technology company to enter a strategic collaboration agreement with the organization. SGBA is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing sustainable buildings, resilient communities, and environmentally responsible development across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to accelerating the digital and sustainable transformation of Saudi Arabia's built environment. It aligns closely with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative which is focused on combating climate change, improving quality of life, and protecting the environment for future generations.

Through the collaboration, Nemetschek Group and SGBA will work together on a range of initiatives that include joint market development activities, industry events, conferences, awareness campaigns, and stakeholder engagement initiatives focused on promoting more sustainable and digitally enabled approaches to planning, designing, constructing, and operating buildings and infrastructure.

“Saudi Arabia is redefining what is possible in the built environment by setting new benchmarks for sustainable development at an unprecedented scale,” said Eng. Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director, Middle East, Nemetschek Group.“To achieve these ambitions, sustainability and digitalization must advance together. Through our collaboration with SGBA, we aim to help foster greater industry engagement, encourage the adoption of innovative technologies, and support initiatives that enable stakeholders to make smarter, data-driven decisions throughout the entire building lifecycle. We are particularly proud to be the first technology company to formalize this collaboration with SGBA and contribute to the next chapter of the Kingdom's transformation journey.”

Dr. Mohammed Al-Surf, Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Green Building Alliance, said:“The transition towards a more sustainable built environment requires strong partnerships that connect innovation, expertise, and practical implementation. Our collaboration with Nemetschek Group reflects SGBA's commitment to bringing together organizations that can help accelerate meaningful progress across the sector. By combining global technology leadership with local industry engagement, we aim to support the development of knowledge, skills, innovation, and collaborative initiatives that contribute to Saudi Arabia's sustainability goals and reinforce the Kingdom's position as a leader in the global green building movement.”

The partnership will also see both organizations working together to develop workshops, training programs, seminars, and knowledge-sharing sessions aimed at enhancing capabilities in building lifecycle management, asset performance optimization, and digital twin technologies. In addition, both organizations will seek to identify pilot projects and practical use cases that demonstrate how the latest advancements in technologies can improve operational efficiency, support net-zero objectives, and enhance decision-making throughout the lifecycle of building projects.

A further focus of the collaboration will be the exchange of global best practices, technical expertise, and industry insights. By leveraging Nemetschek Group's international experience in digital transformation and SGBA's extensive network of stakeholders across Saudi Arabia's built-environment ecosystem, both organizations aim to facilitate greater collaboration among government entities, developers, consultants, contractors, academic institutions, and sustainability professionals that support the long-term objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

About the Nemetschek Group:The Nemetschek Group is a global Construction AI leader and software provider driving the digital transformation of the AEC/O and media industries. With our deep domain expertise and intelligent, connected software solutions, we enable customers to turn data into real-time insights and smarter decisions throughout the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, operation, and renovation. Our AI-powered technologies and open standards approach boost productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, building operators, and creative professionals. More than 7.5 million users worldwide rely on our customer-centric, human-led AI solutions. Founded by Professor Georg Nemetschek in 1963, today we employ over 4,500 experts globally and are ISO 27001-certified, underlining our strong commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation.

The Nemetschek Group, listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025.

About the Saudi Green Building Alliance:The Saudi Green Building Alliance SGBA is a non-profit, non-governmental organization and the official representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the World Green Building Council WorldGBC.

SGBA serves as the national platform for advancing sustainable, low-carbon, and climate-resilient buildings across Saudi Arabia. We work closely with government authorities, regulators, developers, investors, designers, contractors, and industry leaders to accelerate the transformation of the built environment in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Green Initiative, and the Kingdom's net-zero ambitions.

Our mission is to unite the market, enable policy and regulatory alignment, and promote global best practices in green building, ESG, and sustainable urban development, while ensuring these approaches are adapted to the Kingdom's local environmental, climatic, and economic context.

Through leadership, collaboration, and international connectivity, SGBA is shaping a sustainable and climate-resilient built environment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.