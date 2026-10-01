Family Care Authority Launches Fifth 'Wateen' Podcast

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – October 2026: The fifth episode of the 'Wateen' Podcast, launched by the Family Care Authority (FCA), explores how parents can strengthen their relationships with their children amid the demands of modern life and the growing presence of technology. The episode highlights the value of quality time, open dialogue and genuine presence, while considering how technology can support family life when balanced healthy boundaries. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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In this episode, H.E. Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Empowerment of People of Determination and Senior Citizens at the Ministry of Family, joins podcast host Mr. Khaled Al Rumaithi to share insights from her professional experience and perspective as a mother of three. The discussion looks at how parents can create space for dialogue, understand and nurture their children's interests and stay engaged in their lives amid busy schedules.

The podcast aims to spotlight contemporary family-related issues while offering practical guidance and insightful discussions through engaging conversations hosted by media personality Mr. Khaled Al Rumaithi. Through this platform, FCA seeks to empower individuals and families to navigate various challenges with greater confidence and awareness, while contributing to enhanced wellbeing and quality of life across the community.

Episode Five: Family First: Building a Society That Starts at Home

Guest: H.E. Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Empowerment of People of Determination and Senior Citizens at the Ministry of Family

Platform: YouTube

About the Family Care Authority FCA:

The Family Care Authority (FCA), an affiliate of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, plays a significant role within Abu Dhabi's social sector ecosystem, guided by its vision of fostering more stable, resilient, and cohesive families. The Authority adopts a comprehensive and human-centred approach focused on prevention, support, and empowerment, providing integrated range of social, psychological, and family care services tailored to the evolving needs of individuals and families across all stages of life.

Collaborating closely with its partners across the social sector, the Authority serves as both a coordinating and enabling entity, bringing cohesive services through its centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Its service categories include Counselling and Guidance, Protective Care, Alternative Care, Empowerment and Awareness, and Custody Visitation, all aimed at enhancing quality of life and strengthening social cohesion and long-term community wellbeing.

The Authority's mandate was further expanded under Abu Dhabi Executive Council Resolution No. (9) of 2024 to include shelter and humanitarian care services, rehabilitation and empowerment programmes, and specialised support for victims of violence and human trafficking. These services are delivered within a framework that safeguards privacy, preserves human dignity, and promotes family security, reassurance, and social stability.