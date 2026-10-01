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The Green Planettm Dubai Marks 10 Years With 10 Days Of Fun
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Four meerkats, hyacinth macaws and toucans join the rainforest, as Liam the sloth celebrates its birthday alongside 10 days of family fun Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: There's plenty to celebrate in the rainforest as The Green PlanetTM Dubai marks its 10th anniversary with some new faces joining the festivities. From Friday, 2 October to Sunday, 11 October, the only indoor rainforest in the region is marking the milestone with TEN days of celebrations, bringing together new residents, along with interactive family fun, lively performances and a few surprises along the way. The celebration also includes a milestone for one of the rainforest's most love residents, with Liam, the sloth celebrating his birthday during the anniversary festivities. Throughout the ten days, the rainforest will be buzzing with mascot appearances and photo moments, African drummers, kids' activities, edutainment sessions, games, giveaways and special weekend performances. UAE residents can join the celebrations with a special offer, with tickets for only AED 129. Whether it's a first visit or a return to a place families know and love, the anniversary is an invitation to step into the rainforest and be part of ten years of The Green PlanetTM Dubai. Young explorers can put their rainforest skills to the test with Rainforest Bingo, listening closely to recognise animal and weather sounds; flex their memory with Leaf Memory, matching rainforest leaf shapes; and follow the clues in Footprint and Habitat, pairing animals with their tracks and homes. With games to play, performances to catch and residents to meet, there will be something different to discover around every corner. Arriving in time for the milestone are four curious meerkats, hyacinth macaws and toucans. Visitors can catch the meerkats digging, exploring and standing tall on lookout duty, while the brilliant blue hyacinth macaws, the largest flying parrots in the world, are hard to miss. Toucans, with their colourful plumage and unmistakable oversized bills, round out the latest arrivals, joining a rainforest already home to much loved residents including sloths, lemurs and reptiles. Visitors will also have the chance to leave a little piece of themselves behind for the next decade. An anniversary treasure chest will invite guests to share a wish, prediction or message for The Green PlanetTM Dubai's future. On Sunday, 11 October, the treasure chest will be sealed, preserving the messages and memories collected throughout the anniversary celebrations to be revisited in the years ahead. Part of Dubai Holding Entertainment's portfolio of destinations, The Green PlanetTM Dubai has grown alongside the city over the past decade, becoming a familiar part of Dubai's entertainment landscape and a place where residents and visitors can connect with nature and create lasting memories. Ten years on, it continues to inspire curiosity and discovery, while looking ahead to its next chapter with new residents, new experiences and plenty more to discover within its immersive rainforest. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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