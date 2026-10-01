Federal Tax Authority Participates In BRICS Tax Experts And Tax Heads Meeting 2026 In New Delhi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) FTA Delegation Highlights Importance of International Cooperation and Knowledge Exchange in Advancing Tax Administration Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, October 2026: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) participated in the BRICS Tax Experts and Tax Heads Meeting 2026, held in New Delhi, India, bringing together Heads of Tax Authorities and tax experts from ten BRICS tax administrations to exchange expertise, discuss emerging challenges, and strengthen cooperation in tax administration.

The FTA delegation was headed by His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, and included Saida Kaddoumi Osman, Policy Adviser at the Authority, and Meera Qassim, International Relations Senior Analyst.

Hosted by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Finance, Government of India, the meeting brought together representatives from several Member States. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between BRICS tax administrations, with technology, administration, and human resources among the key themes addressed.

Speaking on the occasion, His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Mulla emphasised the importance of international cooperation and knowledge exchange in supporting the continued development of modern and efficient tax systems. He highlighted the value of platforms such as the BRICS working groups as well as the BRICS Tax Experts and Tax Heads Meeting 2026 in enabling participating countries to exchange experiences, explore emerging trends, and identify practical approaches to shared challenges.

His Excellency said:“The Federal Tax Authority places great importance on strengthening international cooperation and exchanging knowledge and expertise with tax administrations around the world. Our participation in the BRICS Tax Experts and Tax Heads Meeting 2026 provides an important opportunity to learn from diverse experiences, share best practices, and explore new approaches that can contribute to the continued development of tax administration.”

He added:“The UAE continues to advance an efficient, transparent and technology-enabled tax system that supports economic growth and enhances the customer experience. International platforms such as BRICS provide valuable opportunities to deepen cooperation, strengthen professional relationships and contribute to the development of tax systems that can respond effectively to evolving economic and technological developments.”

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency