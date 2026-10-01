Mangaluru MRPL Explosion: 1 Killed, 9 Injured 54 Houses, 8 Prayer Halls Damaged

A massive blast at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) plant in Mangaluru killed 30-year-old employee Manish Karkera and injured nine others. The incident occurred when only a limited number of workers were reportedly present inside the plant, potentially preventing a larger tragedy. However, the impact of the blast caused significant damage to nearby houses, prayer halls and other buildings. A total of 54 houses and eight prayer halls in the surrounding areas were damaged.

The blast damaged 25 houses in Jokatte, 19 houses in Kalavaru village and 10 houses in Bala village. Five prayer halls in Jokatte and three in Kalavaru were also damaged. The loud explosion reportedly left several local residents feeling unwell and uneasy.

Charred Body Of Manish Recovered

Rescue workers recovered the body of 30-year-old Manish Karkera in a severely burnt condition. Manish was working inside the unit when the blast occurred and went missing shortly afterwards. Rescue teams recovered his body following an extensive search operation. The incident also left nine people injured.

Case Filed At Surathkal Police Station

The Surathkal police registered a case in connection with the MRPL blast. Based on a complaint filed by Ravi Poojary, a catering worker who supplies food to plant employees, the police booked the MRPL head and the head of the Coker Hydro Unit. The FIR was registered under Sections 287, 125(B) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The blast was reportedly so powerful that tremors were felt in areas near Mangaluru International Airport. Officials sounded a high alert at the airport shortly after the explosion. The Surathkal police are continuing their investigation into the incident.