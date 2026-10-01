Corto Olive Introduces Agrumato Month, A Nationwide Chef-Led Celebration Of The Brand's 2026 Agrumato-Method Olive Oils

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Throughout the month of October, 24 chefs across America - from Louisville to Oakland, Raleigh to Chicago - invite diners to experience Corto's Agrumato-Method Calabrian Chili and Horseradish Olive Oils in exclusive, limited-run dishes. Lodi, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEY TAKEAWAYS

Throughout October, 24 chefs across America will bring to life Corto Olive's award-winning 2026 Agrumato-Method Olive Oils in featured dishes on their menus.

Agrumato Month is a first-of-its-kind, chef-led activation: each participating chef developed their dish as an expression of the oils' distinct flavors - earthy Horseradish and fan-favorite Calabrian Chili. The result is a nationwide snapshot of how a single ingredient can inspire entirely different expressions depending on the chef, the region, and the cuisine.

Diners can find participating restaurants and featured dishes at corto-olive.com/products/agrumato. Home chefs can bring the same oils used by Agrumato Month chefs into their kitchens with the 2026 Agrumato-Method Gift Set, which pairs Horseradish Olive Oil (a first-ever for Corto) and the returning Calabrian Chili Olive Oil. Crafted using the traditional Agrumato method, each oil is made by simultaneously crushing fresh seasonal ingredients with Fall Harvest olives, bringing together the best of both worlds to create a harmonious, well-balanced olive oil. The Agrumato-Method gift set is available for $84 at corto-olive.com/products/agrumato. For the first time this October, Corto Oliv is turning its highly anticipated, award-winning Agrumato-Method Olive Oil release into a nationwide culinary celebration: Agrumato Month. Bringing together 24 chefs from 23 cities across the country, Agrumato Month is the culmination of a single creative invitation to chefs to let Corto's 2026 Agrumato-Method Olive Oils inspire an original dish. Chefs then got to work, creating dishes around one of this year's two Agrumato-Method flavors, returning fan-favorite Calabrian Chili or Horseradish, a totally new, bold and earthy expression. The resulting dishes will be featured on menus coast to coast this month. To find Corto Agrumato-Method Olive Oils on the menu near you, go to corto-olive.com/products/agrumat.

“Corto Agrumato Month is a celebration of collective culinary expression, led by the chefs themselves and designed to showcase how a single ingredient can have infinite interpretations, depending on the chef, the region, the cuisine and the dish.”

- Lisa Pollack, Education Marketing Manager, Corto Olive





AGRUMATO MONTH PARTICIPATING CHEFS & FEATURED DISHES

From culinary tradition and techniques to regional influences, the 24 participating chefs have demonstrated the boundless culinary possibilities of a single, exceptional ingredient. Examples of dishes and when they can be found on Agrumato Month menus across the country include:

CALIFORNIA



Chris Decker, Truly Pizza, Dana Point - Potato Bianca Pizza“Tailgate Style” with Horseradish Olive Oil (Week of Oct. 12)

Gayle Pirie & John Clark, Foreign Cinema, San Francisco - Pacific Tuna Seared with Persian Spices, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Beets, Frisée, and Horseradish Aioli (Week of Oct. 19) Reem Assil, Reem' California, Oakland - Za'atar Picante Man'oushe - Sourdough flatbread topped with Palestinian za'atar and Calabrian Chili Olive Oil (Oct. 1-Week of Oct. 5)



COLORADO

Brother Luck, Four by Brother Luck, Colorado Springs - Garlic Roasted Chicken with Apple Carrot Slaw, Focaccia Croutons, and Calabrian Chili Olive Oil Pesto (Oct. 1-Week of Oct. 5)



ILLINOIS

John Manion, El Ch, Chicago - Wagyu Tartare, Caper, Cured Egg Yolk, Bone Marrow Aioli, PQB Toast, and Horseradish Olive Oil (Week of Oct. 12)



KENTUCKY

Lawrence Weeks, Murray's Creole Pub, Louisville - Iberico Pulma Steak with Kilt Kale, Chorizo-Stuffed Potato Roulade, Bourbon-Aged Maple Syrup, and Calabrian Chili Olive Oil (Oct. 1-Week of Oct. 5)



LOUISIANA

Michael Gulotta, TAN, New Orleans - Gulf Tuna Tartar over Squid Carnaroli Rice Salad with Calabrian Chili Olive Oil and White Balsamic Vinegar (Oct. 1-Week of Oct. 5)



MAINE

Christine Lau, Ladyfish, Portland - Steamed Surf Clam with Ginger, Chives, Celery, and Horseradish Olive Oil (Oct. 1-Week of Oct. 5)



NEW YORK

Eric See, Ursula, Brooklyn - Elotes with Calabrian Chili Olive Oil Aioli (Oct. 1-Week of Oct. 5)



NORTH CAROLINA

Cheetie Kumar, Big Ca, Raleigh - Spanish Mackerel Crudo, Blistered Tomato Ponzu, Asian Pear, Kohlrabi, Shiso, Thai Chili, and Horseradish Olive Oil (Oct. 1-Week of Oct. 5)



The full list of participating restaurants is available at #agrumato-map. Exact dates and availability vary by location, and dishes are available while supplies last. Diners are encouraged to check each restaurant's Instagram or contact them directly to confirm which week they will participate in Agrumato Month.

BRING AGRUMATO MONTH INTO YOUR KITCHEN

Home chefs can bring the Horseradish and Calabrian Chili oils into their own kitchens with the Agrumato-Method Gift Set, available at . Crafted using the traditional Agrumato method, each oil is made by simultaneously crushing fresh seasonal ingredients with Fall Harvest olives, bringing together the best of both worlds to create a harmonious, well-balanced olive oil. Since 2021, each Agrumato release has sold out. Quantities are limited.

Developed in partnership with Corto's Chef Taste Panel - a nationwide network of more than 75 professional chefs who help shape each Agrumato release through recipe testing, food pairing insights, flavor feedback, and new product inspiration - this year's Agrumato-Method olive oils are designed to spark creativity in professional and home kitchens.

To bring the 2026 Agrumato release to life, Corto is featuring exclusive recipes developed by top chefs, including Christian Reynoso and Whitney Otawka, author of The Saltwater Table cookbook and a Corto education ambassador.

“Every Agrumato release starts the same way: we ask chefs what flavors they want to explore, we find the most vibrant ingredients, and we crush them with our olives immediately after harvest when they are at peak freshness. What comes out of the mill is something far greater than the sum of its parts. Our favorite part of the entire process is to see how chefs and home cooks bring the oil to life on the plate.”

- David Garci-Aguirre, Master Miller, Corto Olive





EARLY REVIEWS FROM TOP CHEFS

“I was so pleasantly surprised by the Agrumato-Method Horseradish Olive Oil's beautiful, deep, and balanced flavor. It played so effortlessly in the crudo - it took the flavors of the tomato ponzu and the fruity pear into a complex, savory place, and the sweet sharpness of the kohlrabi was lifted perfectly by just a few drops of this beautiful, precious oil. I wish I had an endless supply.”

- Cheetie Kumar, Big Cat, Raleigh, NC





“Great olive oil shouldn't hide in a dish - it should lead it. The Agrumato-Method Calabrian Chili Olive Oil gave me everything I love as a chef: fruit, freshness, and a gentle heat that lets the ingredients tell their story instead of competing with them.”

- Brother Luck, Four by Brother Luck, Colorado Springs, CO





Q&A

What is Agrumato Month?

Every year, using a traditional Italian technique, Corto creates Agrumato-Method Olive Oils available only during the brief Fall Harvest window. For the first time, Corto is turning this limited annual release into Agrumato Month, a nationwide celebration that invites diners to experience how top professional chefs use the oils to inspire culinary creativity.

Go to #agrumato-map to find participating chefs across the country, browse featured dishes for inspiration at home, and read the chefs' own words about their interpretations. Exact dates vary by location, so diners should check each restaurant's Instagram or contact them directly to confirm availability.

What makes Agrumato-Method olive oil different from other flavored oils?

Most flavored oils are infused oils, which add herbs, spices, or extracts after the olive oil has been produced. The ingredients are often not fresh and may include artificial additives, preservatives, or coloring. Corto's Agrumato method is fundamentally different: fresh, seasonal ingredients are simultaneously crushed with Fall Harvest olives at the mill. The flavors marry during the process itself, at peak freshness. The technique is rooted in Italian tradition, only occurs during the brief Fall Harvest window, and is why each release is limited. The result is complex, nuanced, and vibrant in a way infused oils are not.

Where can I find the 2026 Agrumato-Method Gift Set?

The 2026 Agrumato-Method Gift Set of Calabrian Chili and Horseradish Olive Oils is available for $84 at corto-olive.com and on Amazon beginning mid-October. The collection is limited; previous Agrumato releases have sold out each year since 2021.

What is the best way to cook with Corto's Agrumato-Method olive oils at home?

Corto's Agrumato-Method olive oils are an easy way to add body and depth to even the simplest dishes. The Horseradish Olive Oil is a perfect accompaniment to oysters, beef, root vegetables, creamy sauces, and an olive oil martini. Whether drizzled over chicken, seafood or roasted sweet potatoes, the Calabrian Chili Olive Oil elevates even the simplest dishes, from olive oil fried eggs to sauces, dressings, or an olive oil cocktail.

Additionally, to showcase the versatility of the new oils, Corto Education Ambassador and acclaimed chef Whitney Otawka developed a collection of new recipes, including Oysters with Juniper & Horseradish Mignonette, Steak Sandwich with Horseradish Chimichurri, Horseradish Olive Oil Martini, and Poached Shrimp with Calabrian Chili Cocktail Sauce. Additional recipes, including Chicken with Spicy Calabrian Chili Olive Oil Salsa Rossa, were developed by acclaimed recipe developer and chef Christian Reynoso. Find the recipes at corto-olive.com/recipes/agrumato.

How do chefs use Corto olive oils?

In addition to using the seasonal Agrumato-Method olive oils to inspire flavor-driven innovation in the kitchen, some of the nation's top chefs rely on Corto's TRULY® Extra Virgin Olive Oil in their restaurant kitchens every day. Expertly blended by Corto's Master Miller, TRULY® delivers a stunningly bright flavor profile that professional chefs have relied on for over a decade to enhance their favorite dishes, from sauteeing to finishing, dressings to baking.

Have Corto olive oils won any awards?

Corto has been recognized with numerous Special Awards and Gold medals from olive oil competitions around the world, including the Japan Olive Oil Prize, Terraolivo, the London International Olive Oil Competition, the California State Fair, the Central Coast Olive Oil Competition, and the LA International Olive Oil Competition. Its oils have also been praised by top editors at Food & Wine, The Strategist, The Kitchn, the Wall Street Journal and many more.

ABOUT CORTO OLIVE

Rooted in its Italian heritage, inspired by innovation, and committed to its values of transparency and quality, Corto has been producing the highest quality, freshest 100% California olive oil since 2005. Made from beautifully fresh olives grown in California groves, the oil is expertly blended by Corto's Master Miller to achieve a stunningly bright flavor profile that professional chefs have relied on for over a decade to enhance their favorite dishes. Corto currently offers consumers several award-winning oil varieties to fit every type of cooking: TRULY® Extra Virgin Olive Oil, limited-edition Agrumato-Method Olive Oil, La Padella® Sauté Oil, and the Chef's Essentials Kit, featuring the exclusive Piccolo® Datterini Baby Plum Tomatoes from Stanislaus Food Products. The Company also offers Club Corto memberships, virtual tasting experiences, and foodservice formats, including its 51-49® Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Sunflower Oil Blend.

Attachments



CHEFS ACROSS THE COUNTRY PARTICIPATE IN AGRUMATO MONTH

PERFECT FOR HOME CHEFS

The AGRUMATO-METHOD OLIVE OIL DIFFERENCE INNOVATIVE FLAVOR

CONTACT: Molly Antos Dadascope Communications on behalf of Corto Olive T: (847) 848-2090...