Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss To Join Roundtable Management For Investor Webinar On October 5 At 2:00 PM ET

SEATTLE, WA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roundtable (NASDAQ: RTB), an AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System, announced today that it will host a virtual investor event on Monday, October 5, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET.

The investor webinar (the“Webinar”) will feature Roundtable Founder and CEO James Heckman, Co-Founder and CFO Aly Madhavji, and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Roundtable Director Liz Truss.

The Webinar will provide investors with an update on Roundtable's growth plans, including the expansion of its global media coalition, its European growth strategy and the continued rollout of its AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Management will also discuss the Company's strategy to bring professional media brands onto a unified platform for publishing, distribution, monetization, community, syndication and real-time payments.

Truss joined Roundtable's Board of Directors in September 2026 and is focused on forming a European Press Coalition. Roundtable recently announced the addition of independent UK sports publications to its growing media coalition.

Interested parties can register for the Webinar here: Roundtable Live Webinar.

Attendees can submit questions before or during the Webinar that will be addressed during a Q&A session. Questions can be submitted via the Company's website at roundtable.io.

About Roundtable

Roundtable (NASDAQ: RTB) is an AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System, integrating distribution, publishing, monetization, community, syndication, and DeFi payment operations, powering professional and major media brands. The Web3 platform was developed over years by digital pioneers and co-founders Eyal Hertzog and James Heckman.

For more information, visit roundtable.io .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements that are characterized by future or conditional words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate” and“continue” or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the transaction does not close or is not completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, and the risk factors discussed in detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

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