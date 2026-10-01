Franklin Energy And New Mexico Gas Company Partner To Expand Access To Energy Savings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORT WASHINGTON, WISCONSIN, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Energy, a leader in comprehensive energy solutions for utilities, governments, and businesses, announced today a new partnership with New Mexico Gas Company (NMGC) to deliver energy efficiency programs that help residential and small business customers across New Mexico save energy and make informed energy choices.

Through the partnership, Franklin Energy will bring together program implementation, customer and contractor engagement, energy-saving products, and technology to support NMGC's energy efficiency portfolio. This integrated approach connects the customer experience from awareness through action, simplifying participation, reducing handoffs, and helping turn energy-saving opportunities into measurable results.

“Effective energy efficiency programs require more than individual measures or incentives-they require every part of the customer experience to work together,” said Jackie Bliss, Franklin Energy President of Residential Program Delivery.“That's what makes this partnership exciting. By connecting program delivery, technology, products, and customer engagement through one coordinated model, we can help New Mexico Gas Company create an experience that makes energy efficiency easier to understand, easier to access, and ultimately more impactful.”

The partnership will support a range of residential and small business energy efficiency opportunities, including efficient heating and water heating equipment and other solutions designed to reduce customer's energy use. Franklin Energy will also engage contractors and other market partners to strengthen awareness of available programs and help customers navigate opportunities to participate.

Customer education will extend beyond traditional program channels. As part of the effort, energy education kits will be provided to high school students across New Mexico, introducing practical energy-saving concepts that students can apply at home and share with their families and communities.

“We want to help New Mexicans save energy and money,” said Carey Salaz, Director of Energy Efficiency for New Mexico Gas Company.“This partnership helps us do that and expands access to customers in rural areas who can benefit from our services.”

By bringing program delivery, technology, products, and customer engagement together through a coordinated approach, Franklin Energy will help NMGC reduce complexity across the customer journey while expanding pathways to energy savings for homes and businesses throughout New Mexico.

“Utilities are being asked to accomplish more while making the customer experience simpler,” added Bliss.“Our job is to connect the pieces behind the scenes so the experience feels seamless to the customer. That's where the breadth of Franklin Energy's capabilities can make a real difference.”

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy is a leading provider of integrated energy solutions, partnering with utilities, governments, businesses, and communities to make energy more efficient, affordable, and sustainable. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Franklin Energy combines strategic consulting, program delivery, product solutions, technology, and design/build capabilities to help clients move from strategy to execution and deliver measurable results. Learn more at franklinenergy.com.

About New Mexico Gas Company

New Mexico Gas Company is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the state, serving about 1.3 million customers by providing energy to more than 553,000 homes and businesses. The Company has about 750 employees in 26 offices who are responsible for safely and reliably operating more than 12,000 miles of pipelines. Learn more at nmgco.com.

CONTACT: Kristi Longballa Franklin Energy 775-204-5860...