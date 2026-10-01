Cell And Gene Therapy Bio-Manufacturing Market Global Report 2026: Market To Surge To $21.46 Billion By 2030 As Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Kgaa, Lonza And Samsung Biologics Accelerate Automation

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell and Gene Therapy Bio-Manufacturing Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market is experiencing rapid expansion as advanced therapies move from research and clinical development toward commercial-scale production. The market is projected to grow from $12.35 billion in 2025 to $13.83 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 12%. Historical growth has been supported by increased monoclonal antibody and biologics development, investment in gene therapy research, expansion of biotechnology manufacturing infrastructure, rising rates of chronic and genetic diseases, and the establishment of regulatory frameworks for advanced therapies.

By 2030, the cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market is expected to reach $21.46 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6% from 2026. This outlook reflects the increasing commercialization of cell and gene therapies, growing demand for scalable viral vector production, wider adoption of personalized medicine, and expansion among contract development and manufacturing organizations. Automation, digitalization, and investment in modern biomanufacturing facilities are also expected to strengthen production capacity and operational efficiency.

Prominent cell and gene therapy manufacturing trends include the adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems, automated and closed-system cell processing platforms, and advanced viral vector production technologies. Manufacturers are also expanding capabilities for personalized and autologous therapy pipelines. At the same time, digital biomanufacturing platforms and data-driven quality control systems are helping organizations improve process consistency, enhance traceability, reduce contamination risks, and meet strict regulatory requirements.

The growing number of cell and gene therapy approvals and late-stage clinical programs is a major catalyst for market development. Advances in genetic engineering, including CRISPR-based technologies, improved knowledge of disease biology, and more effective delivery systems are supporting the development of targeted treatments for cancer, rare genetic disorders, and chronic conditions. As more therapies progress toward commercialization, manufacturers are investing in specialized facilities, standardized processes, quality systems, and scalable production technologies.

Clinical pipeline activity further demonstrates the sector's momentum. According to the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, the number of gene therapies in Phase III development increased by 10% during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the previous quarter. This marked the first quarterly increase since the third quarter of 2022. Continued progress among late-stage therapies is expected to create additional demand for clinical and commercial manufacturing, analytical testing, viral vector capacity, and regulatory-compliant production services.

Innovation in modular manufacturing is also reshaping the competitive environment. In May 2026, Andelyn Biosciences launched its LVV Curator platform to streamline lentiviral vector manufacturing for cell and gene therapy programs. The standardized platform uses a modular, prevalidated framework based on Curator methodology previously applied across more than 100 adeno-associated virus programs. It is designed to accelerate development, lower process risk, improve scalability and productivity, enhance product purity, and support the transition from early development to clinical production.

Strategic acquisitions are enabling biomanufacturing providers to expand their geographic reach and viral vector capabilities. In January 2024, Oxford Biomedica plc acquired ABL Europe SAS for $17.35 million. The transaction expanded Oxford Biomedica's manufacturing presence in Europe and strengthened its ability to provide viral vector development and production services to biopharmaceutical clients. The acquisition also added expertise in testing and manufacturing for gene therapies, vaccines, and oncolytic virus-based treatments.

North America was the largest cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market in 2025, supported by established biotechnology infrastructure, significant research investment, and a strong advanced therapy pipeline. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region as manufacturing capacity, clinical research, and biotechnology investment increase. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Bioreactors And Fermenters; Cell Processing Systems; Viral Vector Production Systems; Consumables And Reagents; Software And Automation Platforms

2) By Technology: Viral Vector Based Manufacturing; Non Viral Gene Delivery Systems; Autologous Cell Therapy Production; Allogeneic Cell Therapy Production; Stem Cell Based Manufacturing

3) By Application: Upstream Processing; Harvesting; Downstream Processing

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations; Academic And Research Institutes; Hospitals And Clinical Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Bioreactors And Fermenters: Single Use Bioreactors; Stainless Steel Bioreactors; Stirred Tank Bioreactors; Wave Induced Bioreactors; Perfusion Bioreactors; Continuous Fermentation Systems

2) By Cell Processing Systems: Cell Isolation Systems; Cell Expansion Systems; Cell Washing Systems; Cell Separation Systems; Automated Cell Processing Platforms; Closed System Cell Processing Equipment

3) By Viral Vector Production Systems: Lentiviral Vector Production Systems; Adeno Associated Viral Vector Production Systems; Retroviral Vector Production Systems; Baculovirus Expression Systems; Transfection Systems; Viral Vector Purification Systems

4) By Consumables And Reagents: Cell Culture Media; Buffers And Solutions; Filtration Consumables; Chromatography Resins; Single Use Bags And Tubing; Assay And Detection Reagents

5) By Software And Automation Platforms: Manufacturing Execution Software; Laboratory Information Management Software; Process Monitoring Platforms; Data Analytics Platforms; Workflow Automation Systems; Quality Control Software

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

