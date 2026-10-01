Cloth Tape Book Binding Market Global Report 2026: Benchmark 3M, Nitto Denko, Tesa, Shurtape And Lohmann

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cloth Tape Book Binding Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloth tape book binding market is experiencing strong growth, supported by rising educational book production, increased investment in library preservation, expanding commercial printing activity, and sustained demand for book restoration services. The market is projected to grow from $1.13 billion in 2025 to $1.22 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

Historical market expansion has been driven by the growing production of hardcover books, greater demand for durable educational materials, and preservation initiatives undertaken by libraries and archival institutions. Cloth binding tape is widely used to reinforce book spines, repair damaged pages and edges, and extend the service life of frequently handled publications. These performance benefits make it an important material for publishers, educational institutions, libraries, bookbinders, and restoration specialists.

Looking ahead, the cloth tape book binding market is forecast to reach $1.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Key growth factors include the increasing adoption of sustainable bookbinding materials, rising demand for customized binding solutions, expansion of digital print-on-demand services, and growing investment in archival preservation projects. Demand for premium and luxury book formats is also expected to create new opportunities for decorative and specialized cloth binding tapes.

Prominent cloth tape book binding market trends include the increasing use of archival-grade and acid-free book repair materials, greater adoption of high-strength reinforcement products, and rising demand for decorative cloth tapes. Restoration work involving historical and aging books is further supporting the use of durable materials capable of protecting valuable publications over extended periods. Educational publishers and institutional libraries are also prioritizing binding products that can withstand frequent use.

Growth in educational book production remains a major market driver. Rising student enrollment is increasing demand for textbooks, workbooks, notebooks, and academic resources across schools, colleges, and universities. Cloth tape book binding improves the durability of these materials by reinforcing vulnerable spines, pages, and edges, reducing the need for frequent replacement. In March 2025, preliminary full-year data reported by Books Publishing Company indicated that publishing industry sales increased by 6.5% compared with 2023, reaching $14.18 billion. Continued publishing activity is expected to strengthen demand for bookbinding and repair materials.

The expansion of educational institutions is also contributing to cloth tape book binding market growth. As schools, universities, and other learning centers increase their capacity, they require larger volumes of textbooks and library resources. This creates additional demand for dependable binding and preservation products. In the United Kingdom, approximately 730,000 international students were enrolled in higher education institutions during the 2023-24 academic year, according to information published by the Migration Observatory in October 2025. Strong enrollment levels highlight the continuing need for durable academic and library materials.

Industry consolidation and investment in adhesive technologies are helping suppliers broaden their specialty tape portfolios. In December 2024, Canada-based Gertex Solutions Inc. acquired Pillar Tapes for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to strengthen Gertex Solutions' packaging portfolio, expand its adhesive technology expertise, and enhance its range of specialty tape and sealing products across North America. Pillar Tapes manufactures self-adhesive cloth tape for bookbinding, spine repair, and edge reinforcement.

North America was the largest regional market for cloth tape book binding in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The global market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Single-Sided Cloth Tape; Double-Sided Cloth Tape; Reinforced Cloth Tape; Other Product Types

2) By Adhesive Type: Rubber Based Adhesive; Acrylic Based Adhesive; Hot Melt Adhesive; Pressure Sensitive Adhesive; Water Activated Adhesive

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Specialty Stores; Bookstores; Other Distribution Channels

4) By End-Use Application: Hardcover Books; Library And Archival Books; Art And Luxury Bindings; Educational And Textbooks; Commercial Printing And Trade Books; Repair And Restoration Services

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Sided Cloth Tape: Cotton Cloth Binding Tape; Linen Book Binding Tape; Pressure-Sensitive Cloth Tape; Archival Book Repair Tape; Library Binding Cloth Tape

2) By Double-Sided Cloth Tape: Double-Coated Fabric Tape; Heavy-Duty Mounting Cloth Tape; Permanent Adhesive Cloth Tape; Industrial Grade Cloth Tape; High-Tack Book Binding Tape

3) By Reinforced Cloth Tape: Fiberglass Reinforced Cloth Tape; Filament Reinforced Binding Tape; Cross-Weave Reinforced Tape; High-Strength Spine Reinforcement Tape; Tear-Resistant Cloth Tape

4) By Other Product Types: Decorative Linen Tape; Heat-Resistant Cloth Tape; Waterproof Cloth Binding Tape; Acid-Free Conservation Tape; Custom Printed Cloth Tape

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

