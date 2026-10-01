NODES To Lead Sparkling's International Marketing As The Exclusive Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The technology-led consultancy brings together brand strategy, growth marketing, PR and search visibility to support the trading app's international launch









LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NODES, a marketing consultancy combining strategy, implementation and technology, has been named the exclusive marketing partner of Sparkling, an AI-powered trading app. The company will lead brand strategy, growth marketing, PR and search visibility, supporting the product's launch and development across international markets.

The partnership brings NODES' integrated approach to a product entering a complex, competitive category. Sparkling combines several trading markets in one interface, creating a marketing challenge that extends beyond generating awareness: explaining the product clearly, reaching relevant audiences and turning initial interest into sustained use.

NODES works across the full marketing process, from business analysis and positioning to campaigns, analytics and the technology supporting them. Each engagement is led by a dedicated senior team that connects strategic decisions with implementation and measurement. Where a client's requirements call for bespoke technology, the consultancy's capabilities include custom marketing software, AI and data infrastructure, with advanced AI engineering delivered by its subsidiary, Systemorph.

For Sparkling, the remit spans how the product is positioned, how it reaches potential users and how it builds visibility through media and search. Bringing these disciplines together allows product messaging, acquisition activity and communications to support a consistent market strategy.

“Sparkling brings several trading markets into one interface. The marketing challenge is to make that breadth easy to understand and give users a clear reason to choose the product,” said Aleksei Voiutskii, founder of NODES.“Our role is to connect positioning with acquisition, communications and measurement. That gives the team a practical basis for deciding which messages and channels to develop as the business grows.”

The appointment reflects NODES' broader work with technology businesses, including startup acceleration and advisory support for crypto projects. The consultancy helps teams translate product capabilities into a clear market proposition and implement the marketing systems needed to support growth.

Sparkling launches today in Telegram, allowing users to access crypto swaps, perpetual futures, prediction markets and tokenized US stocks from one self-custodial balance. An AI agent prepares transactions, while users retain control over whether to approve them. A full web app is scheduled to follow on October 14. Availability varies by product and jurisdiction.

About NODES

NODES is an end-to-end marketing consulting company combining commercial strategy with implementation and engineering. Its capabilities span brand and growth marketing, custom AI, marketing technology, SEO, generative engine optimisation (GEO) and PR. The company also supports startups as an accelerator and advises technology-driven crypto projects. Its subsidiary, Systemorph, develops advanced AI systems and production infrastructure.

Users can learn more:

About Sparkling

Sparkling is an AI-powered trading app that brings crypto swaps, perpetual futures, prediction markets and tokenized US stocks into one self-custodial interface. It connects users to third-party markets and services, including Hyperliquid, Polymarket, xStocks and Bebop, and is built with Turnkey and 0G. The agent prepares transactions; users approve them.

Users can learn more:

Telegram app:

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Disclaimer

Sparkling is a self-custodial interface to third-party markets. It does not hold user funds, execute trades without user confirmation or provide investment, tax or legal advice. Transactions prepared by the agent are not recommendations; every decision is made by the user. Perpetual futures, prediction markets and tokenized stocks involve substantial risk, including the loss of all funds, and are not suitable for everyone. Availability varies by service and jurisdiction, with restrictions including in the United States and the United Kingdom. Tokenized stocks are issued by third parties and do not confer shareholder rights in the underlying companies. xStocks are not available in the US or to US persons. See for the relevant risk disclosure. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful.

Contact

Press Relations

Maria Kornilova

NODES

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at