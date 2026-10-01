New Zealand Construction Market Size, Trends, And Forecast By Sector To 2030 4.7% Annual Growth Unlocks Transport, Renewable Energy, And Industrial Opportunities

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Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "New Zealand Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Zealand's construction industry is forecast to grow by 3.4% in real terms in 2026, driven by rising building consent values, lower interest rates, and continued investment in transport, energy, residential, and industrial projects. The improving outlook reflects stronger development activity and government initiatives designed to expand critical infrastructure across the country.

According to Statistics New Zealand, the total value of building consents issued increased by 10.3% year-on-year (YoY) in February 2026, following growth of 6.6% in January 2026 and 18% in December 2025. Across the first two months of 2026, the value of building consents rose by 8.6% YoY, compared with annual growth of 3% in 2025. This increase provides a positive foundation for New Zealand construction market growth during the year.

From 2027 to 2030, the construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth rate of 4.7%. Expansion will be supported by investment in transport, industrial, renewable energy, water, and utility infrastructure. The government's National Land Transport Program (NLTP 2024-2034) will be a significant contributor, with NZD11 billion ($6.5 billion) allocated to road infrastructure projects.

Major aviation investment will also strengthen the New Zealand infrastructure construction pipeline. In December 2025, the government reported that Auckland Airport's NZD6.6 billion ($3.9 billion) project to integrate its domestic and international terminals is scheduled for completion by 2029. The development is expected to support construction activity, improve airport capacity, and generate opportunities for contractors, consultants, and suppliers.

Renewable energy construction will remain another important growth area as New Zealand works toward its net-zero emissions target by 2050. In February 2026, Contact Energy, a New Zealand based energy company, announced plans to raise NZD525 million ($311.2 million) in equity funding for large-scale renewable energy projects. Planned investments include a 150MW solar PV power plant, a 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), and pre-final investment decision (FID) drilling for a geothermal expansion.

The government also intends to accelerate project approvals to support mining sector development, targeting NZD3 billion ($1.8 billion) in mineral export revenue by 2035. Faster approvals could expand the pipeline of mining, industrial, transport, and supporting infrastructure projects.

About the Construction in New Zealand - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2030

The report provides detailed analysis of New Zealand's construction industry, covering historical performance from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2030. It examines market growth prospects, construction activity, investment trends, key risks, and emerging opportunities across the country.



Forecast valuations and growth drivers for New Zealand's construction industry

Market segmentation across commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional, and residential construction

Sub-sector analysis covering major areas of construction activity

Assessment of the mega-project pipeline by sector and development stage

Projected spending across projects currently in the construction pipeline

Listings of major projects, leading contractors, and industry consultants Analysis of regulatory, competitive, cost, and project delivery risks

Business Benefits

The report enables construction companies, investors, developers, consultants, and suppliers to evaluate market opportunities using standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies. More than 600 time-series data forecasts support micro-level assessments of market potential and future demand.



Identify high-growth opportunities across construction sectors and sub-sectors

Understand the latest New Zealand construction market trends

Evaluate the commercial potential of planned infrastructure and energy projects

Develop and validate business strategies using actionable industry insight

Assess cost, regulatory, competitive, and operational pressures Benchmark competitive risks and critical success factors through 2030

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

7.1 What is this Report About?

7.2 Definitions

List of Tables [21]

List of Figures [50]

For more information about this report visit

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